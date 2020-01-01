Huddersfield 2-5 Stoke: Potters earn impressive win in relegation clash

2:20 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Stoke. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Stoke.

Stoke sealed a 5-2 win in a topsy-turvy game at Huddersfield to move out of the Championship relegation places.

Michael O'Neill's side had led 1-0 before trailing 2-1, only to come from behind themselves as they moved up to 21st in the table.

Tyrese Campbell's brace added to goals from Sam Vokes, Nick Powell and Lee Gregory - with Town's strikes coming from Steve Mounie and a Danny Batth own goal - to seal a first Stoke win in Huddersfield since 1992.

City started the brighter and were celebrating an opener on 15 minutes, but had more than a little help from Huddersfield's defence.

Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring for Stoke

A long ball should have been comfortably dealt with by Danny Simpson but the full-back fluffed his lines and that gifted the ball to Powell inside the box.

Powell then easily teed up Vokes for a simple tap-in from a few yards out.

Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara then had to be alert to keep out a header from Vokes at the back-post.

Vokes was proving a real menace and was slipped in again just after, only for home defender Christopher Schindler to get in a timely block.

Powell blasted over from distance before Campbell diverted a shot that skimmed the home crossbar in the final action of the first half.

After a first 45 minutes which failed to see them register a shot, Town came out with plenty of purpose after the restart.

And that quickfire start soon saw them go 2-1 up in the space of just two minutes.

First, Mounie rose highest to thump home a header from a corner.

Barely two minutes later they found themselves in front.

A free-kick from Juninho Bacuna was punched weakly by Jack Butland and it ricocheted on to defender Batth before trickling into the net.

Many teams could have wilted after seeing a lead quickly evaporate but Stoke recovered to take back full control of the contest.

Campbell dashed down the right flank and teed up Powell who coolly slid home the visitors' second goal of the afternoon from inside the box.

And it was not long before City were back in front thanks to a well-taken goal from Campbell.

Grabara came and punched away a free-kick but it fell to Campbell who neatly controlled before applying a fine lobbed finish to make it 3-2.

Huddersfield were clearly rattled and they soon found themselves 4-2 down just a few minutes later.

The goal was scored by Campbell but owed much to the determination of Vokes, who beat Jon Stankovic to a header and laid the ball off to his strike partner who produced a classy finish for his second of the day.

Town kept going but they were hit with a sucker punch in the final minute when sub Lee Gregory added a classy fifth.

What the managers said...

Huddersfield's Danny Cowley: "I thought it was a car-crash of a performance to be honest. We looked well short of it, physically and mentally. We got bullied by a strong Stoke team.

"Despite that, we managed to get 2-1 ahead - but we still managed to lose it. Sam Vokes led the line brilliantly for them, and we couldn't cope with him. It's been a tough Christmas for the players we've had available but we capitulated. That's hard to take, particularly at home."

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "The reaction of the players was fantastic - I don't think that anyone can dispute we deserved to win. It's been a difficult year for this club. I think there was only nine wins in the last calendar year so it's testament to the players' mentality [this result].

"Today was a fresh start for us and the players took it. It would have been easier for us to not have a reaction but the reaction was fantastic to going 2-1 down. The intensity and quality of our play was great and game by game we're building confidence."