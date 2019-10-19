Hull 2-3 QPR: Ebere Eze scores two penalties in Hoops' comeback win

2:27 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.

Ebere Eze converted two second-half penalties to help QPR to a deserved 3-2 victory at Hull.

Mark Warburton's well-drilled side dominated from the outset and were good value for three points. That did not look likely after Jarrod Bowen gave Hull the lead with a superb strike after 21 minutes.

But once Ryan Manning equalised 60 seconds before half-time, few inside the KCOM Stadium would have been surprised by the final scoreline.

QPR nonetheless required a huge contribution from Eze, who first earned a 78th-minute spot-kick when his bustling run from deep was carelessly ended inside the Hull penalty box by Eric Lichaj.

Eze coolly put goalkeeper George Long on his backside before he tapped into an empty net to make it 2-1.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, the 21-year-old then won another penalty - Kevin Stewart was lured into a clumsy challenge - which was converted with similar composure.

Substitute Josh Magennis scored deep into stoppage time to give Hull a flicker of hope, but the hosts got what they deserved.

Such was their dominance, QPR could have scored in the third minute when Eze's shot from distance was parried for a corner by Long.

The home side finally got going in the 18th minute after Kamil Grosicki's stabbed attempt from the left was smothered by Liam Kelly.

QPR still looked the more vibrant outfit - until Bowen suddenly intervened with a laudable piece of individual quality.

Long's searching ball was at first headed on towards Bowen by Tom Eaves. The highly-regarded winger still had much to do, but his first touch with his chest was excellent.

And his raking, left-footed strike from outside the penalty area was even better.

Just when it felt like the hosts would press on, Manning equalised. Rangers' goal was at first influenced by Eze's free-kick from the left-hand corner of the penalty box, which was well saved by Long.

The resulting corner was not efficiently dealt with by Hull's defence and Manning made them pay with a curling strike from 10 yards which nestled into the bottom-right corner.

Warburton will have been adamant that was the least his team deserved at half-time, and the narrative of the second half would have done little to change the QPR manager's mind.

Ilias Chair was not too far away when his powerful drive was tipped over the crossbar by Long.

Eze then teed-up Chair following an intricate run from the left, but Callum Elder intervened with a superb challenge.

Nahki Wells was later left to reflect upon what might have been when he blazed over the crossbar with the goal gaping following good work from Josh Scowen.

Hull responded through Bowen, who battered the ball just off target from the right of the six-yard box.

But QPR remained by far the likelier winners.

And so it proved - even after Magennis gave Hull a glimmer of hope at the death - as the gifted Eze earned, and then scored, two decisive penalties.