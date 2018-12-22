Hull 3-2 Swansea: Jarrod Bowen stars as Tigers fight back for victory

4:10 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull and Swansea

Jarrod Bowen scored twice as Hull came from behind to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 win over Swansea at the KCOM Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wilfried Bony's early strike put the visitors in front (3) before Bowen saw his first-half penalty saved by Erwin Mulder.

Player ratings Hull: Marshall (6), Kingsley (6), Mazuch (5), Stewart (5), Kane (6), Elphick (7), Irvine (6), Batty (6), Bowen (8), Grosicki (7), Campbell (7).



Subs: De Wijs (6), Evandro (6), Martin (n/a)



Swansea: Mulder (6), Roberts (6), Rodon (5), Van der Hoorn (6), John (6), Fer (7), Grimes (5), Dyer (6), Routledge (6), McKay (7), Bony (7).



Subs: McBurnie (5), Celina (6), James (5)



Man of the match: Jarrod Bowen

Bowen made amends to haul his side level (70) and Tommy Elphick completed the turnaround when he headed in from Kamil Grosicki's corner (76).

Bowen added a third four minutes later before Bersant Celina reduced the arrears (88), but Hull held on to move up to 16th in the table after a fifth win in their last nine Championship games.

Swansea, who have now lost on four occasions in the league this season having taken the lead, stay in 12th place after being made to rue missing several opportunities.

Graham Potter's side deservedly led when Bony, on his first league start in over a year, buried his shot from Barrie McKay's pass into the net via David Marshall's left-hand post just three minutes into the contest.

In front of a crowd of just 10,848 - the second lowest for a league game since Hull's move to the KCOM - Bony came close to doubling Swansea's lead when he acrobatically hooked a shot over the bar from another McKay delivery, before Nathan Dyer fired wide.

Wilfried Bony marks his first start of the season with his 5️⃣0️⃣th goal in English football.



Bony’s goals by club:@SwansOfficial - 38

Manchester City - 10

Stoke - 2 pic.twitter.com/1kHHa4I0hY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 22, 2018

Hull were given a route back into the match against the run of play as a rush of blood to the head from Mulder presented the hosts with a penalty - the Dutch goalkeeper was adjudged to have fouled Fraizer Campbell inside the box.

But Mulder made amends with a fine save to keep out Bowen's firm spot-kick as Swansea preserved their lead at the break. The Welsh club continued to look the more superior team until a flashpoint on the hour-mark saw both Fraizer Campbell and Mike van der Hoorn booked.

Team news Hull named just the one change from the side that beat Brentford 2-0 in their last Championship encounter. Kevin Stewart started in place of Markus Henriksen while Evandro returned on the bench after a long-term injury.



Swansea made two changes from last weekend's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Wilfried Bony and Declan John started as Daniel James returned to the substitutes' bench. Oliver McBurnie and Kyle Naughton dropped down to the list of replacements.

Campbell was fortunate to escape more severe punishment for his role in the fracas, appearing to swing his arm into Van der Hoorn, but the incident sparked life into Hull.



With their first shot of the second period, Nigel Adkins' side restored parity as the lively Grosicki was afforded space to cross for Bowen to level despite the best efforts of Matt Grimes and Joe Rodon to clear.

Nigel Adkins saw his side win their fifth Championship game in nine

Swansea were still reflecting on their failure to put the game beyond Hull when they fell behind six minutes later as another Grosicki delivery was headed in by Elphick, with the defender rising above Leroy Fer to loop his effort over Mulder.

Bowen then forced a fine save from the Swans 'keeper following an error by Rodon, but he made no mistake moments later as he cut inside the young defender to stretch Hull's lead.

There was still time for Bersant Celina to fire in his second goal in as many appearances as his shot deflected in off Elphick at Marshall's near post, but it was not enough to prevent Hull from recording their best run of form since the start of 2016.

Man of the match - Jarrod Bowen

The Tigers have taken 18 points from their last nine games, and Bowen was instrumental in their latest show of character.

He saw his penalty saved well by Mulder after 39 minutes, but he did not dwell on the incident as he returned for the second period to torment the Swansea defence.

The 22-year-old had more touches inside the penalty area (9), more shots (6), and more shots on target (4) than any other player, so fully deserved his two goals that were the difference on the night.

He told Sky Sports: "It didn't start very well in the first half, with the missed penalty, but all the lads and the staff said I shouldn't let it play on my mind.

"I'm over the moon with my two goals and we showed a great reaction in the second half. Thankfully I made up for missing the penalty."

The managers

Nigel Adkins: "I don't think there was one turning point, we just grew into the game. We've fought, we've shown good character.

"We started the game poorly, it was a poor goal we gave away. The first 20 minutes were difficult for us. Although we were a goal down we showed great character."

Graham Potter: "We didn't defend well enough. If you concede three goals you are in trouble in any game. While it's 1-0 the game is still alive and the crowd can get involved.

"For the first 35 minutes of the first half we controlled things and got into some good areas and created some good opportunities. In the Championship you have to be smarter. In this league you don't have to do too much to get the crowd back on side."

What's next?

Hull head to Preston on Boxing Day while Swansea host Aston Villa.