Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland. International Match.

Ferenc Szusza Stadium.

Hungary 0

    Republic of Ireland 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kevin Varga (Hungary).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Hungary. Kevin Varga replaces Roland Varga.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Hungary. Gergo Lovrencsics replaces Bendegúz Bolla.

      start icon

      Second Half begins Hungary 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Hungary 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Bendegúz Bolla (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ákos Kecskés (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      offside icon

      Offside, Hungary. Attila Szalai tries a through ball, but Attila Fiola is caught offside.

      corner icon

      Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Ákos Kecskés (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roland Varga with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Attila Szalai with a cross.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Attila Szalai (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      offside icon

      Offside, Hungary. Ádám Szalai tries a through ball, but Bendegúz Bolla is caught offside.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).

      free_kick_won icon

      Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Roland Varga (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by András Schäfer.

      free_kick_won icon

      Bendegúz Bolla (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.

      offside icon

      Offside, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Attila Fiola (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Attila Szalai with a headed pass.

      post icon

      John Egan (Republic of Ireland) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).

      corner icon

      Corner, Hungary. Conceded by John Egan.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.