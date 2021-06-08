49' Foul by Kevin Varga (Hungary).

48' Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

45' Substitution, Hungary. Kevin Varga replaces Roland Varga.

45' Substitution, Hungary. Gergo Lovrencsics replaces Bendegúz Bolla.

Second Half begins Hungary 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

45' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu.

45'+2' First Half ends, Hungary 0, Republic of Ireland 0.

44' Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

44' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

43' Foul by Bendegúz Bolla (Hungary).

43' Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Ákos Kecskés (Hungary).

42' Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

41' Offside, Hungary. Attila Szalai tries a through ball, but Attila Fiola is caught offside.

40' Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

40' Attempt blocked. Ákos Kecskés (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roland Varga with a cross.

39' Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

39' Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Attila Szalai with a cross.

33' Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

33' James McClean (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Attila Szalai (Hungary).

31' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

27' Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).

27' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Offside, Hungary. Ádám Szalai tries a through ball, but Bendegúz Bolla is caught offside.

24' Attempt blocked. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.

21' Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).

21' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Attempt missed. Roland Varga (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by András Schäfer.

19' Bendegúz Bolla (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).

16' Attempt missed. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.

14' Offside, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott tries a through ball, but Adam Idah is caught offside.

13' Attempt blocked. Attila Fiola (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

9' Attempt missed. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Attila Szalai with a headed pass.

5' John Egan (Republic of Ireland) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross following a set piece situation.

5' Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5' Foul by Ádám Nagy (Hungary).

1' Corner, Hungary. Conceded by John Egan.

First Half begins.