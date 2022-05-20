Inverness CT vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership Play-offs Final.
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.
Goal! Inverness CT 0, St. Johnstone 1. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross.
Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.
Attempt missed. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.
Attempt saved. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.
Attempt saved. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Shaun Rooney.