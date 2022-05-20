20' Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box.

18' Goal! Inverness CT 0, St. Johnstone 1. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross.

16' Attempt saved. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.

14' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Cameron Harper.

10' Attempt missed. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.

5' Attempt saved. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.

5' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

5' Attempt saved. Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Shaun Rooney.

4' Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).

4' Daniel Cleary (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Offside, Inverness CT. Reece McAlear tries a through ball, but Aaron Doran is caught offside.

2' Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).

2' Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.