Ipswich 0-2 Hull: Kamil Grosicki double enough for Tigers

Kamil Grosicki scored twice as Hull kept alive their hopes of a Sky Bet Championship play-off place with a 2-0 victory against bottom club Ipswich.

The Poland international struck in each half to earn the Tigers their first win in four games and move them within five points off the top six with seven games to play.

Ipswich remain firmly rooted at the bottom of the table and are 13 points from safety.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute following a slick move down the right involving full-back Todd Kane and forward Fraizer Campbell. The latter then laid the ball off to Grosicki, who fired past Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ipswich pressed for an equaliser and went close seven minutes later. Neat approach play by Andre Dozzell and his midfield partner Alan Judge led to Myles Kenlock shooting just over the bar from the edge of the area.

Gwion Edwards also fired narrowly off target in the 33rd minute, before Kayden Jackson had an effort cleared off the line by Eric Lichaj two minutes before the interval.

In added time a cross from James Bree evaded Jackson and was cleared for a corner, from which Edwards' header was cleared off the line by Marc Pugh as the Tigers clung on to their lead.

Four minutes into the second half Grosicki doubled Hull's advantage. Jarrod Bowen evaded three Ipswich defenders in a surging run down the right before teeing up Grosicki to beat compatriot Bialkowski.

Ipswich continued to make chances but could not find a way past David Marshall.

The Scottish goalkeeper denied Judge in the 55th minute before Jackson fired wide three minutes later.

Judge had another shot at goal in the 64th minute which was cleared behind by Jordy de Wijs.

Marshall repelled efforts from Judge and substitutes Idris El Mizouni and Collin Quaner as the Tigers hung on to their lead.

The visitors went close to adding a third to their tally in the closing stages.

First Bowen was denied in the 85th minute by Bialkowski bravely diving at the forward's feet to prevent him from shooting.

In added time a break Pugh was denied by a post as he attempted to finish off a Hull counter attack.

The managers

Paul Lambert: "It was incredible and I can't quite put my finger on it. We started the game well, we lose a poor goal but we keep going and going and the chances we had were incredible. Two off the line.

"But it's the story of the season. Goals change games. We played really, really well, our football was good and you can't ask for anything more."

Nigel Adkins: "We have come away from home and the importance was we needed to get the three points. I thought we started the game slowly but we scored an excellent goal. It was a good bit of play and was a good goal. And what a wonderful run by Jarrod Bowen which led to the second goal.

"I thought we should have capitalised on the few chances we had in the attacking third but give Ipswich credit, I thought they played well. It about getting the result. Today we didn't play great football but we picked up the three points. It was a clean sheet and puts us within five of the play-offs with just seven games to go."