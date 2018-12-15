Ipswich 1-0 Wigan: Freddie Sears earns first home win for Tractor Boys

0:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic

Ipswich recorded only their second victory of the season and their first at home following their 1-0 success over Wigan thanks to a goal by Freddie Sears.

The three precious points moved them closer to their relegation rivals but still five points away from safety in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Latics remaining in 16th spot.

In the ninth minute Ipswich midfielder Jack Lankester nearly intercepted a pass to play in Jordan Roberts on the visitors' goal.

A minute later a cross from the right by Jon Nolan eventually fell at the feet of Jonas Knudsen whose shot was turned round the post by Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton.

However, the Latics almost created a scoring opportunity themselves in the 14th minute when a Gary Roberts pass to Will Grigg in the penalty area led to a half chance.

Wigan almost took the lead on the half hour mark when a right wing cross from Reece James was met by Josh Windass in the Ipswich six-yard box but his shot just missed the left hand post of Dean Gerkin's goal.

The Latics were growing into the game but in the 36th minute Town attacker Roberts played in Sears who was clear on goal but he shot just over the bar.

Wigan won their first corner of the match in the 41st minute which was cleared for another corner and Callum Connolly had his right-footed shot blocked.

In the 58th minute Wigan full-back James hit the bar with a right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area following a pass from Nathan Byrne.

Ipswich broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when a cross caused confusion in the Wigan penalty area with first Nolan and then Roberts winning the ball.

It eventually broke to Sears whose shot from the centre of the penalty area evaded Walton who was wrong-footed as the ball found its way into the net.

Six minutes later the visitors won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area but Reece's effort was deflected over the Ipswich defensive wall for a corner.

The visitors won another free kick just outside the Ipswich area in the 88th minute and this time Reece's strike was turned wide of the left hand post by Gerkin.

From the resulting corner a scramble in the penalty area led to Gerkin grabbing the ball to relieve the pressure.

The crowd gasped when seven minutes of additional time was indicated but Town hung on for a crucial win which came much to the delight of the home support.

The managers

Paul Lambert: "The first half I thought we were dominant with the ball. We played a good game and never looked under threat really. The second half we had to defend strong with the conditions. Deano's (Dean Gerkin) had a great save.

"We have a hell of a lot of games to go and it's one win. They are playing well, that's the thing, and the atmosphere in the stadium - I have never experienced an atmosphere when you are at the bottom of the table. This is not normal, the support has been absolutely unbelievable. They are loyal and vocal."

Paul Cook: "I think it was a really tough day for football and everyone will have their own opinion on the game.

"I didn't think that we were ever in danger of losing the game. But great credit to Ipswich for winning the game, it was a strong result for them."