 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Istanbul Buyuksehir vs Hearts. UEFA Europa Conference League Group A.

Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Istanbul Buyuksehir 3

  • Y Ndayishimiye (4th minute)
  • S Gurler (33rd minute)
  • B Özcan (64th minute)

Hearts 1

  • N Atkinson (90th minute)

Latest UEFA Europa Conference League Odds

Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side end Europa Conference League campaign with defeat

Match report as goals from Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Serdar Gurler and Berkay Ozcan gave Istanbul Basaksehir a comfortable win over Hearts; Nathaniel Atkinson scored a late consolation goal for the visitors, whose exit from the Europa Conference League had already been confirmed

Thursday 3 November 2022 19:56, UK

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 03: Istanbul&#39;s Berkay ..zcan scores to make it 3-0 during a UEFA Europa Conference League match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Hearts at the Ba..ak..ehir Fatih Terim Stadium, on November 03, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Image: Istanbul Basaksehir's Berkay Ozcan shoots past Craig Gordon to make it 3-0 against Hearts

Hearts' Europa Conference League campaign ended in defeat as Robbie Neilson's side fell to a 3-1 loss away to Istanbul Basaksehir.

In the final Group A fixture in Turkey, Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed in a corner after just four minutes and, while the visitors played their way back into the game, they fell further behind in the 33rd minute to a Serdar Gurler goal following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Substitute Berkay Ozcan drove in a third in the 64th minute moments after coming on, with Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson scoring a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

The home side, who had won 4-0 at Tynecastle in September, finished top of Group A, with Fiorentina progressing as the second-placed side.

With several key players still out injured and third-placed Hearts having no chance of getting out of the group, it was a much-changed side that started the game.

Trending

But Gordon kept his place in goal, which meant he matched the records of fellow goalkeeper Henry Smith and ex-skipper Steven Pressley by playing 22 games in European competition for the club.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 03: Hearts&#39; Barrie McKay (R) and Robbie Neilson at full time during a UEFA Europa Conference League match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Hearts at the Ba..ak..ehir Fatih Terim Stadium, on November 03, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Image: Hearts' Barrie McKay and manager Robbie Neilson applaud the supporters after defeat

Gordon's goal was put under threat quickly by Basaksehir, with Stefano Okaka sliding a shot past the post from 12 yards after only 90 seconds.

Also See:

The Edinburgh side failed to heed the warning and soon afterwards Ndayishimiye had all the time and space he needed to head past the helpless Gordon from a Deniz Turuc corner.

Hearts responded impressively and Euan Henderson drove over from 20 yards as the visitors put their hosts under pressure all over the pitch. But, just after the half-hour mark, Gordon rushed from his goal to prevent Okaka getting on the end of a long ball and failed to connect properly, allowing Gurler to take his time before firing into the net past defender Toby Sibbick, who had retreated to the line.

Basaksehir started the second half strongly and, when defender Alex Cochrane lost possession from a Gordon throw-out, Omer Ali Sahiner squared for Ozcan, who sorted his feet before hammering the ball high into the net.

Hearts kept going in an attempt to grab a goal to give their travelling fans something to cheer and they got that in the 90th minute when 'keeper Muhammed Sengezer parried a shot from Lawrence Shankland with Atkinson on hand to knock the ball into the net.

What's next?

Hearts have three more Scottish Premiership fixtures before the World Cup. They host Motherwell on Sunday; kick-off 3pm. They then travel to Rangers on Wednesday November 9; kick-off 7.45pm.

Their final fixture before the break is on Saturday November 12 when Hearts host Livingston; kick-off 3pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema