Juventus Turin Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.
Juventus Stadium.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Attempt saved. Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.