Juventus Turin Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Juventus Stadium.

Juventus Turin Women 0

    Arsenal Women 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

      free_kick_won icon

      Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sofie Pedersen (Juventus Femminile).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      post icon

      Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a through ball.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

      free_kick_won icon

      Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Cecilia Salvai (Juventus Femminile).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.

      corner icon

      Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

      corner icon

      Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Cecilia Salvai.

      corner icon

      Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Cristiana Girelli.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lisa Boattin.

      free_kick_won icon

      Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

      free_kick_won icon

      Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.