40' Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

40' Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

37' Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Sofie Pedersen (Juventus Femminile).

36' Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

34' Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a through ball.

33' Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

31' Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

31' Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

29' Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Cecilia Salvai (Juventus Femminile).

29' Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

29' Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.

27' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

27' Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

27' Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a set piece situation.

26' Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

25' Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

20' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Cecilia Salvai.

19' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Cristiana Girelli.

15' Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

15' Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

14' Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lisa Boattin.

11' Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11' Foul by Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile).

9' Attempt saved. Martina Lenzini (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

9' Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

9' Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

3' Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Femminile).

2' Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

First Half begins.