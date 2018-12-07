Juventus 1-0 Inter: Mario Mandzukic earns hosts Derby d'Italia victory

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for Juventus against Inter Milan

Mario Mandzukic sent Juventus 11 points clear at the top of Serie A after a 1-0 victory over Inter in the Derby d'Italia at the Juventus Stadium.

Inter had the better of the chances in the first half, and came within a whisker of taking the lead through Roberto Gagliardini, but his effort came out off the post.

Those missed chances proved costly, however, with Mandzukic heading his eighth goal of the season to secure victory for table-toppers Juventus.

A 14th win from 15 league games moved Juventus 11 points clear in pursuit of a eighth successive Scudetto, while Inter stay third, 14 points off the pace.

Player ratings Juventus: Szczesny (7), Cancelo (7), Bonucci (8), Chiellini (8), Di Sciglio (7), Matuidi (7), Pjanic (6), Bentancur (6), Dybala (7), Ronaldo (6), Mandzukic (7).



Subs: Can (6), Costa (6).



Inter: Handanovic (6), Vrsaljko (6), Skriniar (7), Miranda (6), Asamoah (6), Gagliardini (6), Brozovic (7), Joao Mario (6), Politano (6), Perisic (6), Icardi (5).



Subs: Martinez (6) Balde (6), Valero (6)



Man of the match: Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus began on the front foot, and went close through Paulo Dybala, who headed a fierce Cristiano Ronaldo cross over the top.

However, with Marcelo Brozovic marshalling things in midfield, Inter grew into the contest, and created several openings, with Gagliardini denied by the woodwork. Matteo Politano cut back inside, he played it into Mauro Icardi, who held the ball up, laid it off for Gagliardini, he fired for goal, but it came out off the post.

Ivan Perisic then should have hit the target from a good position, but dragged his effort wide as we headed for the interval goalless.

Team news With his goal against Fiorentina last weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score 10 goals in his first 14 league appearances since John Charles in 1957/58 - he is showing no sign of slowing down, and started. Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro and Andrea Barzagli were out of action, but Emre Can was on the bench for the first time since his surgery. Radja Nainggolan and Dalbert were still carrying knocks for Inter and missed out after missing the 2-2 draw with Roma.

As the match wore on in the second half, Juventus turned the tide in their favour, with Ronaldo firing over the top, before Mandzukic pounced to settle the contest.

Joao Cancelo's cross was perfect, but it was all about the veteran Croatian's movement, peeling off his man to head home from close range.

Young striker Lautaro Martinez had the best chance to snatch a point for his side, but dragged his volley wide late on.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet night

Man of the match - Giorgio Chiellini

Another captain's performance by the veteran defender who celebrated his blocks like scoring a goal, proving the fire still burns inside. Icardi is not kept quiet by many, but Chiellini showed how it is done, marshalling the Argentina international tight, not allowing him even a sniff.

What's next

Juventus have one final Champions League trip to Switzerland to take on Young Boys in midweek, while Inter welcome PSV to Milan in midweek, before hosting Udinese at the weekend.