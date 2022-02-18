Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Juventus vs Torino. Italian Serie A.

Juventus Stadium.

Juventus 1

  • M de Ligt (13th minute)

Torino 0

    free_kick_won icon

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

    corner icon

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Juventus).

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Luca Pellegrini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).

    free_kick_won icon

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tommaso Pobega (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Stephane Singo.

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Pellegrini.

    free_kick_won icon

    Bremer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

    offside icon

    Offside, Torino. Mërgim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

    free_kick_won icon

    Rolando Mandragora (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

    corner icon

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.

    corner icon

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Rolando Mandragora.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Koffi Djidji (Torino).

    free_kick_won icon

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

    goal icon

    Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 0. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sasa Lukic.

    offside icon

    Offside, Torino. Mërgim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Zakaria following a fast break.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bremer (Torino).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

    free_kick_won icon

    Luca Pellegrini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mërgim Vojvoda.

    free_kick_won icon

    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bremer (Torino).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.