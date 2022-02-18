34' Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

34' Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Corner, Torino. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

32' Corner, Torino. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.

32' Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.

31' Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

31' Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Juventus).

30' Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Luca Pellegrini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

27' Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).

27' Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Attempt blocked. Tommaso Pobega (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Stephane Singo.

24' Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24' Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

23' Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

23' Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Pellegrini.

22' Bremer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

21' Offside, Torino. Mërgim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

21' Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

19' Rolando Mandragora (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

19' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.

18' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Rolando Mandragora.

18' Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

17' Foul by Koffi Djidji (Torino).

17' Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16' Attempt missed. Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a cross following a corner.

16' Corner, Torino. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

13' Goal! Juventus 1, Torino 0. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

13' Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sasa Lukic.

12' Offside, Torino. Mërgim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

11' Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Zakaria following a fast break.

9' Foul by Bremer (Torino).

9' Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

7' Luca Pellegrini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Attempt saved. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mërgim Vojvoda.

2' Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Bremer (Torino).

1' Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

1' Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First Half begins.