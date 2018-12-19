Real Madrid 3-1 Kashima Antlers: Gareth Bale hat-trick seals World Club Cup win

0:54 Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid as they beat Kashima Antlers to make it through to the FIFA World Club Final on Saturday Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid as they beat Kashima Antlers to make it through to the FIFA World Club Final on Saturday

Gareth Bale's hat-trick helped Real Madrid book their place in Saturday's World Club Cup final with a 3-1 win over Japanese side Kashima Antlers.

The Wales international broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, finding space in the area before slotting home from a tight angle.

It took just 11 minutes in total for Bale to grab the match ball - scoring twice in the space of two minutes early in the second period (53, 55), before Shoma Doi grabbed a late consolation (78) for Kashima.

The victory means Real will now face hosts UAE's Al Ain at the weekend, after the UAE Pro League champions shocked Argentina's River Plate, winning 5-4 on penalties in Tuesday's semi-final encounter.

Clear favourites to lift a trophy, they have claimed in four of the past five years, the European champions started sluggishly in what was a repeat of the 2016 final.

But that all changed when Bale combined well with Marcelo before finding space and slotting home from a tight angle with a low, left-footed finish a minute before the interval.

Bale celebrates scoring Real Madrid's third goal against Kashima Antlers

The goal relaxed Santiago Solari's side for the second half with Bale showing his ruthlessness by exploiting a poor backpass from a Kashima defender to take the ball past 'keeper Kwoun Sun-tae and slot home to double Real's advantage.

Two minutes later the forward claimed his hat-trick as Marcelo once again turned provider, playing a delightful through ball which the forward connected well with a powerful left-footed drive.

With the game over as a contest, Kashima pulled a goal back but in truth tougher opponents will await Real Madrid this season.