Kilmarnock vs Dundee on Sky: Team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Kilmarnock vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg on Monday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Nicke Kabamba could be involved in Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg against Dundee.

Kabamba is back in training after a hamstring injury and could return from a four-week lay-off on Monday night.

Youssouf Mulumbu unexpectedly departed the club ahead of Killie's 2-1 first-leg defeat and will not be involved.

Dundee have no fresh injuries ahead of the Rugby Park clash.

James McPake's only absentees are goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (hernia) and midfielder Fin Robertson (foot).

Rossi: Home fans will make a difference

Zeno Ibsen Rossi is looking to make the most of a difficult situation when he plays in front of the Kilmarnock fans for the first time.

The 20-year-old would have played his first season of first-team football fully behind closed doors if Killie had managed to avoid a Scottish Premiership relegation play-off.

His debut in front of supporters ended in disappointment when Dundee beat Killie 2-1 in front of 500 of their fans at Dens Park on Monday.

The Ayrshire club's stay in the top flight is as precarious as it has been for the last 28 years.

But Ibsen Rossi knows if they come through the tie they can get the chance to celebrate with their fans after an unusual introduction to first-team football during his season-long loan spell from Bournemouth.

Ahead of Monday's Rugby Park game in front of 500 fans, the centre-back said: "This year has been full of great experiences for me. If there was one thing that I wish was different, I wish there had been fans all season, I think everybody does.

"The pressure of the games is still there regardless of the fans, I think anyway, because playing in the Scottish Premiership every game is important, and there's lots at stake.

"But the fans bring a different element. Sometimes on the pitch you don't notice as much but it does change the game a little bit, so it will be a good experience. I have always heard how good the fans are up here in Scotland."

Ashcroft desperate to foil old employers with Dundee

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft is looking to complete a journey that started with a bittersweet play-off victory at Rugby Park when he returns to Kilmarnock.

Ashcroft was part of the Kilmarnock team who overturned a one-goal first-leg deficit to beat Falkirk 4-0 and retain their Scottish Premiership status in 2016.

But Ashcroft ended up dropping down a division anyway after being released and joining Dunfermline. The defender has now spent five seasons in the Championship, four of them at East End Park.

The 27-year-old is now looking to ensure his career comes full circle after helping Dundee beat Killie 2-1 in the first leg of the play-off final.

Ahead of his return to Rugby Park, the centre-back said: "It's a long time ago that I left. I loved my time at the club but it never worked out. I was glad to finish on a high and keep the club in the division.

"I hadn't played many games that season but I got in for the play-offs and managed to do well and keep the club up. I look back and it was a great experience to go through.

"I am looking to do the opposite now and get Dundee back where they belong.

"I'm a Dundee player now and I want to get Dundee back in the Premiership, that's I was brought in here for. Hopefully I can be a part of that and do my job on Monday.

"It would be amazing in my first year at the club. I have obviously been in the Championship longer than I wanted to be but that's down to myself as well."