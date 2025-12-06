 Skip to content

Kilmarnock vs Rangers; Scottish Premiership

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Kilmarnock vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock 0

    Rangers 0

      Latest Scottish Premiership Odds
      free_kick_won icon

      Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Robbie Deas (Kilmarnock).
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Robbie Deas (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Scott Tiffoney (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Connor Barron (Rangers).
      free_kick_won icon

      David Watson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_won icon

      Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Kilmarnock).
      free_kick_won icon

      Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Dominic Thompson (Kilmarnock).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. James Brown (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Polworth.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
      free_kick_won icon

      David Watson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      substitution icon

      Substitution, Rangers. Findlay Curtis replaces Nedim Bajrami because of an injury.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Nedim Bajrami (Rangers).
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers).
      offside icon

      Offside, Kilmarnock. Bruce Anderson is caught offside.
      corner icon

      Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Brown.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Max Aarons.
      corner icon

      Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Brown.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Marcus Dackers (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney with a cross.
      free_kick_won icon

      Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Marcus Dackers (Kilmarnock).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
      free_kick_won icon

      Scott Tiffoney (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Bojan Miovski (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Tobi Oluwayemi (Kilmarnock). Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross.
      free_kick_won icon

      Djeidi Gassama (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by David Watson (Kilmarnock).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Bruce Anderson (Kilmarnock).
      free_kick_won icon

      Nasser Djiga (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by James Brown (Kilmarnock).
      free_kick_won icon

      Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.