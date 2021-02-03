Leeds 1-2 Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin seal rare Elland Road win

First-half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were enough to hand Everton a rare victory at Elland Road as Leeds were beaten 2-1 in a pulsating contest on Wednesday.

Sigurdsson tapped in Lucas Digne's brilliant cross to hand the Toffees the lead inside nine minutes, before Calvert-Lewin ended his seven-game goal drought with a close-range header before the break.

Leeds were unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in a frenetic first half, with Ezgjan Alioski rattling the post, but took just three minutes to halve the deficit in the second period as Raphinha's crisp finish laid the foundations of a comeback.

Leeds laid siege to the Everton goal but found stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen in inspired form as he prevented Mateusz Klich, Raphinha and Jack Harrison from salvaging a point.

Everton's second Premier League win away at Leeds was was their fifth in 50 top-flight visits to Elland Road and lifted Carlo Ancelotti's side up to sixth in the table, while Leeds remain 11th after their valiant fightback fell short.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (7), Cooper (7), Struijk (7), Alioski (6), Phillips (6), Raphinha (7), Dallas (6), Klich (7), Harrison (6), Bamford (6).



Subs: Roberts (6), Hernandez (6), Costa (n/a).



Everton: Olsen (8), Godfrey (7), Mina (7), Holgate (7), Digne (7), Iwobi (7), Doucoure (6), Gomes (6), Sigurdsson (7), Richarlison (6), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs: Keane (n/a), King (n/a), Davies (n/a).



Man of the Match: Robin Olsen.

Everton hang on to end wretched Elland Road run

Image: Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal of the gam

After a high-octane start, during which Raphinha - who scored the winner at Goodison Park the last time the two sides met - saw a first-minute effort blocked behind, Everton took the lead.

A brilliantly-worked move saw Andre Gomes release Digne away down the left, and the full-back's cross was clinically dispatched by the late-arriving Sigurdsson.

Calvert-Lewin saw a tame effort saved by Illan Meslier as Everton hunted for a quick-fire second, before Leeds mounted their response and Mateusz Klick drew a first save out of goalkeeper Olsen, who deputised for the injured Jordan Pickford.

Team news Mateusz Klich replaced the injured Rodrigo in Leeds’ only change from Sunday’s win at Leicester.

Robin Olsen, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes returned as Everton made four changes from the defeat to Newcastle.

Leeds were desperately unlucky not to level on 20 minutes when Alioski's exquisite volley from Raphinha's corner cannoned off the post, and the hosts were denied soon after as a stunning reflex save from Olsen tipped Pascal Struijk's header over the bar.

The relentless pace continued but a shift in momentum saw Everton steadily increase their threat on the Leeds goal. Calvert-Lewin shanked a shot wide after selfishly going alone when he had Richarlison in support.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring Everton's second goal

But the Toffees striker made no mistake with the next chance that came his way as he got on the end of Ben Godfrey's flick from a corner to nod Everton into a two-goal lead at the break with his 16th goal of the season.

Leeds needed just three second-half minutes to reduce the arrears, with Raphinha dispatching an unerring low shot into the bottom corner to set up a tense final 42 minutes for Everton to navigate.

Image: Raphinha became the second Leeds United player to score home and away against Everton in a single Premier League campaign after Michael Bridges in 1999-2000.

Things may have been easier for Everton had referee Michael Oliver or VAR spotted a clear handball from Leeds defender Luke Ayling shortly before the hour-mark, and Leeds nearly took full advantage of their reprieve.

Klich thought he had hauled the hosts level but his deflected effort saw expertly hooked off the line by Olsen, who brilliantly got back to his feet to prevent Raphinha converting before denying Harrison's deflected long-range strike.

Patrick Bamford saw a header clip the top of the Everton bar 18 minutes from time but despite sustained pressure right to the death, there was no way back for Leeds.

Opta stats - Toffees triumph on the road

Everton have won four consecutive away matches in the top-flight for the first time since December 1985 under Howard Kendall.

Everton's five league wins at Elland Road have come in 1926, 1939, 1951, 2002 and 2021. Coming into this game they had won just one of their last 37 top-flight away games against Leeds.

Leeds United have conceded 17 goals via set-pieces in the Premier League this season (including penalties), the most of any side.

Leeds United have lost five of their 10 league matches at Elland Road this season (W3 D2) - a Marcelo Bielsa side last lost more home league matches in a single campaign in 2012-13 with Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga (eight).

Leeds United have gone 12 league games without a draw within a single top-flight campaign for the first time since October 1999 to February 2000 (13 games).

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored nine headed goals in the Premier League since the start of last season; the only player in Europe's top five leagues with more over this period is Robert Lewandowski (12).

Everton's Lucas Digne has six assists in the Premier League this season, the most of any defender. Since he joined Everton for the 2018-19 campaign, the only two defenders with more Premier League assists than himself (17) are Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson (both 28).

What the managers said…

0:38 Leeds created plenty of chances in their 2-1 defeat at home to Everton and head coach Marcelo Bielsa thinks they were unlucky not to get at least a point.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa: "For the first goal, it's very common when there is a flick on at the near post from a corner, someone will get on it at the back post. Given that it is a frequent move, we could have been initiative and prevented it from happening.

"For the first goal Sigurdsson found himself very alone in the box which isn't very frequent. But the analysis should show our offensive game was better than out opponents. It's difficult to imagine us facing the six attacking players Everton have and not concede chances.

"But I think the effort was very big, we did enough to draw the game and we could have even gone on to win it. We had enough chances in the first half and second half to draw the game. We managed to avoid the third goal, scored and got back into the game with plenty of time to try and win it."

0:32 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with the way his side bounced back from a disappointing weekend defeat to claim a 2-1 victory at Leeds.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: "After the defeat to Newcastle we needed this kind of performance. We played a good first half and in the second there were more problems to defend because was conceded early. But the reaction of the team, the concentration all game was very good.

"After the Newcastle game I said simply that we lost the fighting spirit at home, we thought our quality would win the game, but it wasn't enough. In this game the spirit we normally have was back.

"Olsen made super saves; we knew that it would be difficult. We won the game because we defended well, and Olsen had a big part in this game."

Man of the Match - Robin Olsen

Carlo Ancelotti was keen to stress the importance of the collective after Everton held on for victory at Elland Road, but among a host of impressive performances one stood out.

The loss of Jordan Pickford to injury could have unsettled the Everton defence when faced with Leeds' relentless attack, and that proved to be case.

But when Everton were breached, their stand-in goalkeeper produced a string of crucial saves in both halves that not only kept Leeds at bay but showed the Toffees are in safe hands in Pickford's continued absence.

What's next?

Manchester United

Everton Saturday 6th February 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Everton travel to Manchester United on Saturday Night Football at 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - before Leeds host Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football at 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.