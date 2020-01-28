Leeds 3-2 Millwall: Thrilling second-half comeback sends Marcelo Bielsa's men top

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Millwall Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Millwall

Leeds United came from two goals down to beat Millwall 3-2 and surge to the top of the Sky Bet Championship, with Patrick Bamford at the double.

The annual Leeds wobble looked in full swing at half-time at Elland Road on Tuesday night after an early header from Shaun Hutchinson (4) and a Jed Wallace penalty (23).

Marcelo Bielsa's men were on course for a fourth straight defeat but an epic performance after the break, full of intensity, quality and, most importantly, clinical finishing, turned the game around.

Bamford sparked the comeback with a close-range finish (48) before Pablo Hernandez smashed home from the edge of the box (62) to draw Leeds level.

With Leeds' new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin watching on from the sidelines, Bamford completed the comeback with another poacher's finish (66) to push Leeds two points clear at the summit after West Brom lost at Cardiff.

How Leeds got back on track...

With just one win in their last eight games, there was a nervousness around Elland Road which transmitted to the players in the early stages and Millwall sensed their opportunity.

The Lions had tasted defeat just once in their previous 13 matches and took an early lead.

Team news Ben White moved out from defence to replace the suspended Kalvin Phillips in central midfield. That means Ezgjan Alioski starts at full-back. New January signing Ian Poveda could feature from the bench whilst the game has come too soon for new striker Jean-Kevin Augustin to play.



Tom Elliot, Ryan Leonard and Ben Thompson all missed out through injury for the visitors as Shaun Hutchinson, Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Woods and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson all returned into the starting XI.

Hutchinson bruised his way past Luke Ayling from a left-wing corner and bulleted a header from close range into the far corner. The Leeds marking was non-existent.

It looked to be a case of the same old story for Leeds and Bamford in particular as he shot straight at Bartosz Bialkowski from 12 yards as the visiting goalkeeper was called into action at regular intervals.

A failure to take advantage of their silky build-up play cost Leeds as they fell 2-0 down on 23 minutes.

Despite appeals from Leeds players that Ryan Woods has dribbled the ball out of play, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson charged into the area and was fouled by Gjanni Alioski. To the annoyance of the home crowd, referee Darren England waved the protests away and Wallace stroked home from the spot.

Leeds needed an early goal after the break to lift their crowd and got it three minutes into the second half.

The lively Jack Harrison flicked a near-post header at goal following a corner but Bialkowski made a superb point-blank, however, Bamford was alive to the situation and thrashed home from no more than a yard out.

With the home side roaring their boys on, Millwall slipped deeper and were punished by Hernandez on 62 minutes. His strike from the edge of the box wasn't the cleanest of his career but a slight deflection took it away from Bialkowski and found the bottom corner.

With the game descending into a gung-ho festival of football, the turnaround was complete on 66 minutes when Bamford nodded in unmarked from Ayling's precise cross.

Helder Costa hit the crossbar in the closing stages and Mateusz Klich somehow blazed over inside the box after some fantastic build-up down the left by Harrison and Hernandez.

After registered 28 shots in the match, the comeback was a deserved one. And a potentially crucial one in their bid to reach the promise land.

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez

Pushed close by Harrison, Hernandez answered the call when his team needed his creative spark after the break. Playing in the pocket, Millwall found it almost impossible to pick him up as the playmaker moved the ball between the lines with perfect precision and provided his wide men with sublime service. He got his goal his performance deserved with a well-placed half-volley to bring the game level. On this showing, there's no better player in the Sky Bet Championship.

Star man: Pablo Hernandez

What's next?

Leeds host Wigan Athletic on Saturday while Millwall will look to get back to winning ways at Sheffield United.