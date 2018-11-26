Leeds vs Reading preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell could return for Leeds against Reading.

The Northern Ireland international's knee injury - which forced him out of Saturday's win over Bristol City - came at a time he had been told he had lost his place to Jamal Blackman, who then broke his leg.

Will Huffer, 20, made his debut against City as a result, as did defender Aapo Halme who is likely to continue with Pontus Jansson (foot) struggling. Marcelo Bielsa has a lengthy injury list, with Izzy Brown and Patrick Bamford among those working towards full fitness.

Reading remained in the north after their draw at Wigan on Saturday. Academy striker Danny Loader made his debut off the bench at the DW Stadium and is likely to be involved once again.

It remains to be seen if former Leeds loanee Mo Barrow will feature after illness, while striker Sam Baldock missed out on Saturday through injury. Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has a back problem.

Opta stats

Leeds have won just three of their last 16 league games against Reading (D7 L6).

Reading have won two of their last three Championship games against Leeds (D1) having won none of the previous five (D2 L3).

Leeds have lost only once in their last 13 league matches at Elland Road (W8 D4), losing 1-2 against Birmingham in September.

Reading have picked up just one win from their last 17 away games in the Championship (D6 L10), failing to score in the last two.

No Championship team has had more players score or assist 10+ goals this season than Leeds (3 - Pablo Hernández, Kemar Roofe, Mateusz Klich).