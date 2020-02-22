Leeds 1-0 Reading: Pablo Hernandez steers United to narrow win

Leeds took full advantage of slips by their promotion rivals with a 1-0 win over Reading.

Pablo Hernandez hit the winner in the second half to leave United five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

The visitors had successfully contained Leeds during a disciplined first-half defensive display.

But the Yorkshiremen cranked up the pressure at the start of the second half and deservedly hit the front when Hernandez coolly finished on 57 minutes.

The hosts had set a good early pace, with Helder Costa dragging an effort wide from a narrow angle after four minutes.

Luke Ayling picked up a yellow card on 10 minutes after he hacked down Pele following a Reading counter-attack.

Patrick Bamford failed to get on the end of Jack Harrison's cross, before Kalvin Phillips scuffed an effort at the keeper from just outside the box on 16 minutes.

It was the best United could muster in the opening 25 minutes as the visitors continued to frustrate with organised defending.

George Puscas forced Kiko Casilla into a save with a long-range effort after Stuart Dallas was caught in possession on 26 minutes.

Phillips and Costa needed treatment for injuries as the first half began to lose rhythm, with Phillips subbed on 37 minutes after failing to run it off.

Hernandez fluffed a shot well wide while under pressure from a defender on 39 minutes and Costa had an effort blocked for a corner after a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Liam Moore two minutes before the break.

Ayling volleyed a powerful effort narrowly over, before Gjanni Alioski had a shot saved by Rafael Cabral as Leeds stepped it up on the stroke of half-time.

Mateusz Klich was a yard wide of the target after he robbed Pele of the ball on the edge of the box seconds after the restart and Costa lashed another attempt wide on 51 minutes after Klich's shot was blocked in front of goal by his own man.

Bamford fired a tame shot at Cabral on the turn a minute as Leeds cranked up the pressure.

And their dominance was finally rewarded when Hernandez guided an effort into the top corner after a rebound fell kindly.

Cabral acrobatically beat away an Hernandez free-kick before Bamford lashed a wild effort wide with four minutes to go, but Leeds were indebted to Casilla as he spread his body well to keep out Puscas in stoppage time and secure the points.

What the managers said...

Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa: "It was a similar match to what we are used to playing. Generally we created more chances than the opponent, we had more possession than the opponent and today was this situation. There was a situation in the last minute for them, the number six became a striker and that created confusion that maybe we could have solved from the bench.

"This player had a clear chance and it was a very important save by Kiko Casilla. For some time we were better than the opponent and the save had a big impact. We had to make adjustments when Kalvin Phillips went off in the first half. We moved Ben White into a different role and he held the team together. Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich helped play the ball out well and that replaced the ball distribution of Phillips.

Reading's Mark Bowen: "Leeds look strong, they have always looked strong. Leeds produce excellent possession stats each week, they have lost games by errors here and there, but I didn't see them as a team out of form.

"They are a well-oiled machine and I am sure they will stay in the top two. We came here with a game plan, it was difficult and we will take it on the chin."