Leeds 0-1 Sheffield United: Chris Basham strikes to blow automatic promotion race wide open

Chris Basham celebrates his crucial strike for Sheffield United against Leeds

Sheffield United moved into the automatic promotion places as Chris Basham's strike was enough to secure a vital 1-0 win and leapfrog Leeds United.

The Blades withstood heavy pressure in the first half at Elland Road as Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamfrod both went close, but a seventh clean sheet in a row laid the foundations to a third straight victory for the in-form Blades.

None have felt as significant as this in the race for promotion, with Basham's strike 19 minutes from time meaning Sheff Utd have moved one point clear of Leeds, who ended the game with 10 men after Francisco Casilla was shown a red card in stoppage time for a professional foul on Billy Sharp.

The result means Marcelo Bielsa's side missed the chance to go five points clear of their Yorkshire rivals with eight league games remaining in the Sky Bet Championship.

More to follow...