Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

Pablo Hernandez passed a late fitness test on his ankle to play in the midweek win over Preston.

Patrick Bamford will hope to keep his place in attack after answering his critics with a brace in the 2-0 victory at Deepdale. Meanwhile, left-back Barry Douglas has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Steve Bruce expects to again be without key midfielder Barry Bannan after he missed the midweek 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Bannan has a sore hamstring and - though no date has been put on a return for the Scot - Bruce indicated that Saturday would come too soon.

Dominic Iorfa and Roland Aarons also missed the win over Forest with minor knocks but could come into contention. Sam Hutchinson should be available again after suffering from illness in midweek.

Opta stats

Leeds United haven't lost consecutive home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1998, when the sides were both in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in three league matches against Leeds (W2 D1 L0), last enjoying a longer run in March 1995 (five unbeaten).

Patrick Bamford has scored seven league goals for Leeds United in 2019, more than any other player.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored seven English league goals against Leeds in eight appearances - more than any against any other side.

Leeds have drawn fewer Championship matches than any other side this season (7), with just one of their last 26 league games ending as a draw (1-1 vs Middlesbrough in February).

This will be Steve Bruce's eighth league managerial visit to Elland Road (W2 D1 L4 previously), facing a different Leeds manager each time (Venables, Reid, Carver, Warnock, Evans, Monk, Christiansen, Bielsa).

Prutton's prediction

Leeds got the win at Preston on Tuesday night, which they needed to do after such a poor performance against Birmingham at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have probably left a little bit too much to do to reach the play-offs, but if they keep winning games you never know. I can't see them getting anything from Elland Road, though.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)