Leeds vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Team news

Adam Forshaw could be back on the sidelines as Leeds prepare to host promotion rivals West Brom. The midfielder made his return from a four-week absence with a hip injury against Charlton on Saturday but it seems the problem has been aggravated.

Pablo Hernandez is still out and Marcelo Bielsa is unsure whether he will be fit for the trip to Millwall at the weekend. Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are back from their pre-season injuries but neither are likely to start against the Baggies.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will not make many changes to his in-form team. Youngster Grady Diangana was preferred against QPR but the more experienced Filip Krovinovic might be recalled for the clash at Elland Road.

Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs are closing in on returns from ankle injuries and fellow defender Conor Townsend is making progress following a nerve problem in his back. The Baggies are unbeaten in the Championship this season and head to Leeds top of the table.

West Brom's Grady Diangana may be dropped in favour of Filip Krovinovic on Tuesday

Recent form

Leeds dropped from first to fourth this weekend after a narrow 1-0 defeat at Charlton as their mixed September came to a conclusion. A week earlier, they'd drawn 1-1 with old foes Derby at Elland Road, but managed to beat a resolute Barnsley side 2-0 the previous Sunday.

Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic continues to adapt to life in the Championship life like a duck to water. His Baggies side remain unbeaten in the league; after three draws in their first five, they are starting to chalk up the victories. QPR were ousted 2-0 in front of Sky Sports cameras last time out, which came after a 4-2 triumph at home to lowly Huddersfield.

What the managers said...

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "West Brom have six players who have impact when they have possession, the two full-backs, the two wingers, the centre-forward and playmaker. As well as these six players, they have two defensive midfielders who manage the ball well. Out of all of the matches we have played so far, this opponent will be the most difficult opponent to defend against.

"We will think about how we played against West Brom in the last match at Elland Road and they will think of how they played against us when they were at home. We are always forced to win after one defeat more, we are playing against the top of the table at home and we always find reasons."

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds dropped off the top of the Championship after Saturday's defeat at Charlton

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic: TBC

Talking point - Play-off semi-finalists face off again

Though both of these sides reached the Championship play-offs last season, their campaigns didn't pass without pitfalls. Marcelo Bielsa revitalised prospects at Elland Road and steered Leeds to the Championship summit until the turn of the year when things began to unravel and it was a similar story for West Brom, who dismissed Darren Moore in March.

This term, the early signs are that the pair could be chasing a second shot at Premier League return, be that through the end of season lottery or automatic promotion. Bielsa's men stuttered last weekend against Charlton, yet they remain just two points behind the league leaders, who are, coincidentally, the Baggies. This should be a cracker.

Prutton's prediction

Leeds keep dominating games and not winning them, so you cannot just put it down to one-off results now. Against Charlton they once again controlled proceedings but lost the game.

West Brom are the side that usurped them at the top of the division after winning at QPR. They are still unbeaten and I think they will be good for a point at Elland Road.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)