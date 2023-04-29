45'+3' First Half ends, Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.

45'+1' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Shanice van de Sanden.

45'+1' Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruby Mace.

45' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

45' Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remy Siemsen.

44' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.

44' Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

40' Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

40' Foul by Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women).

40' Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.

38' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

37' Delay in match because of an injury Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

35' Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hannah Cain following a corner.

34' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

34' Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

34' Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

34' Attempt blocked. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

34' Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.

33' Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Foul by Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).

30' Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remy Siemsen.

28' Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

28' Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Plumptre.

25' Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

25' Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

23' Foul by Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).

21' Goal! Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Cain.

20' Offside, Leicester City Women. Ashleigh Plumptre tries a through ball, but Hannah Cain is caught offside.

18' Foul by Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women).

18' Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Remy Siemsen following a corner.

14' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

12' Attempt missed. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

10' Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.

7' Attempt missed. Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josie Green.

7' Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

7' Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

5' Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

4' Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

4' Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).

4' Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross.

1' Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

First Half begins.