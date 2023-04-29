Leicester City Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.
The King Power Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruby Mace.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remy Siemsen.
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hannah Cain following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remy Siemsen.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Goal! Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Cain.
Offside, Leicester City Women. Ashleigh Plumptre tries a through ball, but Hannah Cain is caught offside.
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Remy Siemsen following a corner.
Attempt missed. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.
Attempt missed. Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josie Green.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross.