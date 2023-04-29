 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Leicester City Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.

The King Power Stadium.

Leicester City Women 2

  • J Green (15th minute)
  • C Jones (21st minute)

Liverpool Women 0

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Shanice van de Sanden.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruby Mace.

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remy Siemsen.

    corner icon

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    yellow_card icon

    Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hannah Cain following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan with a headed pass.

    free_kick_won icon

    Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remy Siemsen.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Plumptre.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women).

    goal icon

    Goal! Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Cain.

    offside icon

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Ashleigh Plumptre tries a through ball, but Hannah Cain is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Remy Siemsen following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josie Green.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

    free_kick_won icon

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.