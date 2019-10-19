Leicester 2-1 Burnley: Brendan Rodgers' side up to second

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Leicester up to second after controversial win FREE TO WATCH: Leicester up to second after controversial win

Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

On an emotional day when Leicester remembered late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died alongside four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium a year ago this month, the Foxes rallied as Jamie Vardy's 45th-minute header cancelled out Chris Wood's opener (26).

Leicester's comeback was complete in the 75th minute when Youri Tielemans emphatically finished past Nick Pope, but Burnley thought they should have been level five minutes later.

So'ton vs Leicester Live on

Sean Dyche's side were eventually denied an equaliser by VAR when Wood's close-range effort was ruled out for a foul on Jonny Evans by the New Zealander as Leicester held on for victory.

Leicester, who are seven points behind league leaders Liverpool, have now made a better start to the season than when they lifted the title during the 2015/16 season. Meanwhile, the defeat leaves Burnley eighth in the table.

How Leicester sealed an emotional victory

Leicester made a bright start, but they could not make their dominance tell. Ricardo Pereira's low cross into the penalty area was met by Harvey Barnes, but the winger's scuffed shot was blocked. The ball ran kindly for James Maddison but he too failed to make a clean contact with his effort and Ben Mee cleared the ball from just in front of his own goal-line.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Pereira (8), Evans (7), Soyuncu (7), Chilwell (6), Barnes (7), Tielemans (8), Ndidi (7), Maddison (7), Perez (6), Vardy (7).



Subs: Gray (7), Praet (6), Morgan (6).



Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (6), Pieters (6), McNeil (7), Westwood (6), Hendrick (6), Brady (6), Wood (8), Rodriguez (7).



Subs: Lennon (6), Vydra (n/a)



Man of the match: Youri Tielemans.

Burnley had failed to read the script and took the lead after 26 minutes. Wood started the move, holding the ball up on the edge of the Leicester penalty area, before laying it off to Dwight McNeil.

McNeil's cross was then met by Wood, who jumped in between Evans and Caglar Soyuncu to head the ball towards the top corner. Kasper Schmeichel managed to get a hand to the ball, but could not keep it out.

Chris Wood celebrates his goal vs Leicester City

Tielemans worked Pope with an effort from outside the area and Vardy fired a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle as Leicester looked for a reply before half-time.

It eventually came in the final minute of the first half. Barnes created a yard of space for himself wide out on the left flank and swung a cross into the penalty area where Vardy rose above Mee to head home.

Jamie Vardy celebrates his equaliser

Maddison and Tielemans threatened early in the second half but both were off target with their efforts rising over Pope's crossbar.

Perez then fired another shot over the crossbar after a cutback from Pereira as Leicester continued to search for a winner.

Team news Leicester made one change to their starting line-up against Burnley following defeat to Liverpool at Anfield prior to the international break. Ayoze Perez was recalled to the team in place of Dennis Praet, who was on the bench despite a family bereavement recently.



There was no Ashley Barnes for Burnley as he missed out with a groin problem, so Jay Rodriguez was handed his 150th Premier League appearance, partnering former Fox Chris Wood up front. Johann Berg Gudmundsson was absent so the Clarets' second change saw Robbie Brady come into the side.

Tielemans then struck what would prove to be his side's winner 15 minutes from time. Substitute Demarai Gray exchanged passes with Pereira before whipping the ball into the near-post area. Barnes missed with an attempted flick but the ball eventually found its way to Tielemans, who took one touch before emphatically finishing off the underside of the crossbar.

Wood thought he had spoiled Leicester's afternoon five minutes later, but his goal was ruled out by VAR for a trip on Evans as the ball rolled into the net, and Leicester held on for an emotional victory.

Khun Vichai remembered

October 27 will be the one-year anniversary of the Thai billionaire's tragic death in a helicopter crash just outside the King Power Stadium, which also killed four others.

Leicester's nearest home fixture to that date was used to remember their chairman and around 5,000 supporters took part in a walk through the city to the stadium before the match, while a minute's silence was held before kick-off.

0:32 Leicester supporters walked through the city to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of their former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Leicester supporters walked through the city to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of their former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Supporters also laid floral tributes outside the ground in his honour, and displayed a banner inside the stadium which read: "Always in our hearts".

A minute's silence was held before kick-off at the King Power Stadium

On the hour mark, the King Power Stadium rose as one to once again remember Khun Vichai, who was 60 when he died. The Leicester fans held aloft the free commemorative scarves which were left on every seat inside the stadium and sang their late chairman's name.

A memorial park, named in Srivaddhanaprabha's honour, will open at the crash site on the anniversary itself.

Leicester City fans sang their late chairman's name in the 61st minute of the game

Dyche, Evans and Murray: VAR reaction

Wood thought he'd grabbed Burnley a late equaliser but his 80th minute strike was ruled out by VAR for a trip on Evans. Here's reaction from Burnley boss Dyche, Leicester defender Evans and Soccer Saturday's Matt Murray...

Dyche disappointed

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I'm very disappointed we didn't get a point from the game. The big talking point is obviously VAR. I'm a big fan of it, but you've got to be disappointed with the outcome of that. I've seen it back 37 times.

"I'm disappointed with the referee because he made it clear to my coaches that if he had to come to look at the screen he would do. He said he would be tolerant of it, but he didn't come to look at the screen, which I find amazing.

Burnley thought they'd equalised 10 minutes from time through Wood

"I'm a big fan of VAR, but it has to be used more wisely than that. Chris Wood doesn't even change his running gait. His eyes are on the ball, while their defender is never getting to it in a million years. So, I am very frustrated.

"There was a touch on Evans, but there was no intention. You can clearly see that Woods' gait doesn't change. I know Evans is reasonably quick, but he isn't that quick."

Evans: Wood tripped me

Leicester defender Jonny Evans: "He tripped me. I think you can see that. Straightaway I thought it was going to be disallowed. I didn't get the chance to take a step. He's clipped my heel so I wasn't able to clear it. I was 90 per cent sure that VAR would overturn it."

VAR adjudged Wood to have tripped Jonny Evans

'Dyche has every right to be fuming'

Soccer Saturday guest Matt Murray: "This was contentious. Dyche was absolutely livid, and he has every right to be.

"Evans is convinced that it is Wood's clip that stops him from clearing the ball. He feels that's the infringement. If that touch is from Wood, it is so minimal.

"It looked to me that Evans clipped himself. If they are capable of zooming in on these incidents in the OB trucks, then maybe they should. It's very harsh on Burnley and has robbed them of a fantastic point. Dyche has every right to be fuming. It's a very contentious decision."

Opta stats

Leicester have won four consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since winning five in a row in May 2017.

This was Burnley's 100th away Premier League match - they've won just 16 of those 100 away games, with only West Brom winning fewer (12) in their first 100 away games in the competition.

Brendan Rodgers has won 21 of his last 24 home league matches as manager of both Celtic and Leicester (W21 D2 L1).

What's next?

Leicester are back in Premier League action against Southampton at St Mary's on Friday, October 25 on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 8pm.

Burnley are also on Sky Sports next weekend when they host Chelsea at Turf Moor on Saturday October 26; Kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.