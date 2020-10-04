Leicester 0-3 West Ham: Perfect away performance from Hammers

West Ham made it back-to-back Premier League wins with an outstanding performance to dispatch Leicester 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester had a chance to go top with victory but were second best in every department as Michail Antonio (14), Pablo Fornals (34) and Jarrod Bowen (83) hit the bullseye for the Hammers.

After putting five past Manchester City last weekend, Brendan Rodgers' team went from terrific to toothless, failing to register a shot on target from their four attempts on goal.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has got the Hammers moving in the right direction despite him having to manage from home due to suffering from Covid-19.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Justin (5), Soyuncu (5), Amartey (5), Evans (6), Castagne (5), Mendy (6), Perez (5), Tielemans (5), Barnes (6), Vardy (6)



Subs used: Iheanacho (6), Under (6)



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Coufal (8), Balbuena (8), Ogbonna (9), Cresswell (8), Masuaku (7), Bowen (9), Soucek (8), Rice (9), Fornals (8), Antonio (9)



Subs used: Haller (N/A), Noble (N/A)



Man of the match: Michail Antonio

How Hammers outfoxed Leicester...

Leicester were looking to win their opening four league games for the first time in their history but Rodgers' side never got into a rhythm against the organised Hammers, who had Alan Irvine in the dugout once again in the absence of Moyes.

The visitors took just 14 minutes to get their noses in front thanks to the brilliant Antonio. His hold-up play drew the foul by Caglar Soyuncu out wide on the right before taking the free-kick quickly to sweep the ball out to Aaron Cresswell. Antonio continued his run into the box and was in the perfect place to head home a quality cross from his teammate.

Team news There was just one change for David Moyes with a debut for former Slavia Prague defender Vladimir Coufal, who signed for West Ham for £5m on a three-year contract having successfully completed his medical in the week

Brendan Rodgers was enforced into one change with Denis Praet out with a knee injury so Ayoze Perez was handed a start. There was no James Maddison in the squad.

With the service into Jamie Vardy limited, Leicester continued to struggle. It wasn't a surprise when West Ham doubled their lead after 34 minutes.

Cresswell again was the architect, this time booting a clearance over the top of the Leicester back three for Fornals to chase. The midfielder brought the ball under control with plenty of swagger before steadying himself to fire low past Kasper Schmeichel.

Lukasz Fabianski was a mere spectator for large parts of the game but his poor clearance almost allowed Harvey Barnes to bring Leicester back into the game. However, his volley flew wide just after the break.

It was the Hammers who looked the more dangerous going forward and it would have been 3-0 if Jonny Evans had not blocked Fornals' effort inside the six-yard box.

The excellent Declan Rice struck the crossbar midway through the second period. His surging run backed Evans deep into his own box but Rice's well struck effort smashed back off the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham deserved a third and got it through the tireless Bowen on 83 minutes.

After yet more superb break-up play from Rice to find Fornals, the Hammers countered in numbers and the Spaniard found Bowen, who darted through on goal and finished neatly past Schmeichel.

Vardy was finally given the service he craved in injury time but chipped a glorious chance wide before Barnes then had a goal chalked off by VAR in injury time after Vardy was marginally offside in the build-up.

Take your pick for the best player award from the away side. Rice, Angelo Ogbonna and Bowen were all outstanding. But it was the continued influence of Antonio that set the platform for the Hammers to stop Leicester from gaining any sort of control on the game. His ability to run the channels and pull Evans and Caglar Soyuncu - two of the best defenders in the Premier League - all over the pitch was a masterclass in forward play.

When he got the ball too, his quality was clear, diverting home the opening goal with a fine header. No player has scored more goals than Antonio (10) since the Premier League returned in June.

Opta stats

West Ham have won successive Premier League games whilst keeping a clean sheet for the first time since May 2019.

Leicester failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for just the third occasion since 2003-04 (also, v Liverpool in December 2019 and v Man City in November 2017).

has lost consecutive home games in all competition for the first time since October 2012 when he was Liverpool boss (three matches).

No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Antonio since he made his debut in the competition in September 2015 (18).

What's next?

The teams will now have a weekend off for the international break. Leicester host Aston Villa on Saturday October 17 whilst West Ham have a tasty encounter with Tottenham to look forward to on Super Sunday.