Leicester 0-0 Wolves: Leander Dendoncker goal ruled out by VAR in goalless draw

Leander Dendoncker saw the only goal of the game ruled out by VAR as Wolves held Leicester to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dendoncker bundled in Joao Moutinho's corner six minutes into the second half but VAR official Jon Moss overturned the decision after spotting it had struck Willy Boly's arm in the build-up.

That decision proved one of few major incidents in a game lacking in clear-cut opportunities at the King Power Stadium.

Player ratings Home Team: Schmeichel (7), Pereira (6), Evans (6), Soyuncu (8), Chilwell (7), Tielemans (6), Ndidi (6), Choudhury (6), Maddison (6), Vardy (6), Perez (5).



Subs: Barnes (7), Albrighton (6)



Away Team: Patricio (6), Doherty (6), Boly (8), Coady (7), Bennett (7), Jonny (6), Moutinho (6), Dendoncker (7), Neves (6), Jota (5), Jimenez (6).



Subs: Cutrone (6), Saiss (6).



Leicester enjoyed the majority of the play and 70 per cent of possession across the 90 minutes, but Wolves forged the best opportunity aside from their disallowed goal, when Raul Jimenez's shot was deflected into Kasper Schmeichel's arms from 10 yards.

How the season started slowly at the King Power

In the opening stages, Wolves looked just as leggy as their 4,000-mile round trip to Armenia in midweek might suggest but Leicester's patient build-up rarely looked like being rewarded.

They had several shots from outside the area without ever testing Rui Patricio, but Wolves struggled to get out of their own half and invited the hosts onto them.

Ayoze Perez was handed his Leicester debut but had a quiet game

They did come close to shocking the King Power moments before the break though, when Ricardo Pereira's slip allowed Diogo Jota a route to goal but after reaching the area he stumbled on the ball to let Leicester off the hook.

Nuno Santo's half-time team talk had an immediate effect with Wolves a different prospect from the restart, and Jimenez should have fired them ahead but dallied on the ball to allow Caglar Soyuncu to recover and block his shot into Schmeichel's body.

The visitors did look to have taken advantage of their bright start when Dendoncker fired home a scrappy goal after Boly deflected Moutinho's corner into his path.

Team news Leicester included Ayoze Perez in their line-up after his £30m summer move from Leicester, alongside fellow new arrival Youri Tielemans.



There were no new signings in the Wolves XI, but Patrick Cutrone and Pedro Neto were on the bench.

But a VAR review, supporting the Premier League's new rules on handball for this season, overruled the decision with replays showing Boly's outstretched arm had struck the ball into Dendoncker's path.

That disappointment seemed to knock some of the stuffing out of Wolves' resurgence and Leicester wrestled themselves back onto the front foot, but still struggled to find a route to goal.

Their closest effort was an overhead kick from Jonny Evans in the dying minutes which skimmed wide, but few were surprised when Andre Marriner's final whistle saw the game end goalless.

Man of the match - Caglar Soyuncu

In just his fifth Leicester start since his summer move to the club last season, Soyuncu looked a different prospect from the player who often appeared out of his depth during his debut campaign.

Soyuncu made three tackles, won more of his aerial duels than anyone in a Leicester shirt and, even more reassuringly for Brendan Rodgers, completed 92.2 per cent of his 77 passes.

Opta facts

Leicester have won their opening Premier League match of a season just once in their last 11 attempts (D5 L5) - against Sunderland in 2015-16.

Wolves had failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their previous 15 away league games before today - a run stretching back to a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in October 2018.

Leicester didn't have a shot on target until the 83rd minute in this game, courtesy of substitute Harvey Barnes - this is thelr latest first attempt on target in a Premier League match since May 2018 vs West Ham (86th minute).

What's next?

Leicester travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Renault Super Sunday (4.30pm).

