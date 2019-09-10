European Qualifiers round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo scores four in emphatic Portugal win

2:06 Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he’s still at the very top of his game with another four goals for Portugal in their European Qualifier against Lithuania. Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he’s still at the very top of his game with another four goals for Portugal in their European Qualifier against Lithuania.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Portugal secured a 5-1 victory against Lithuania in their Euro 2020 Group B qualifier on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored early in the first half and added three more in the second after the hosts had equalised before half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 54 career hat-tricks for club and country - has now scored a hat-trick in 12 different countries:



Lithuania

Portugal

Italy

Russia

Spain

Japan

Armenia

Sweden

Turkey

Northern Ireland

Netherlands

England pic.twitter.com/KpxvveaJcv — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 10, 2019

William Carvalho wrapped up a second consecutive qualifying victory for the defending European Champions by scoring in stoppage time.

The win moved Portugal up to second place with eight points, five behind leaders Ukraine but with a game in hand.

Third-placed Serbia won 3-1 at Luxembourg to keep the pressure up on Portugal.

3:59 Highlights of the European qualifier Group B clash between Lithuania and Portugal. Highlights of the European qualifier Group B clash between Lithuania and Portugal.

France keep up pressure in Group H

World champions France saw off Andorra 3-0 in Stade de France to keep the pressure on at the top of Euro 2020 qualification Group H.

Kingsley Coman and defender Clement Lenglet scored in each half, with Antoine Griezmann also seeing a penalty saved.

2:35 Highlights of the European Qualifier Group H clash between France and Andorra. Highlights of the European Qualifier Group H clash between France and Andorra.

Substitute Wissam Ben Yedder tapped home a third in stoppage time.

However, with Turkey winning 4-0 away in Moldova, Didier Deschamps' side now find themselves second in the table on head-to-head record - but three points clear of Iceland, who were beaten 4-2 in Albania.

Czech Republic up to second

Czech Republic moved above Kosovo into second place in Group A following a 3-0 win at Montenegro.

Next up for Jaroslav Silhavy's side is a home clash with England, who extended their lead at the top of the group following a 5-3 win against Kosovo, on October 11.