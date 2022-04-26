Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!

Tuesday's permutations: Who can go up and down tonight?Championship fixtures (All 7.45pm KO)Barnsley vs Blackpool - Live on Sky Sports Football Red ButtonFulham vs N Forest - Live on Sky Sports FootballSwansea vs BournemouthLeague One fixtures (All 7.45pm KO)Fleetwood vs Sheff WedPortsmouth vs WiganSunderland vs RotherhamLeague Two fixtures (All 7.45pm KO)Exeter vs BarrowMansfield vs StevenageSutton vs CrawleySwindon vs Forest GreenWatch, tables & moreWatch Soccer Special on SSN | Get Sky Sports| Bet with Sky BetSky Sports EFL Podcast: Listen & subscribe hereLIVE TABLES: Championship | League One | League Two