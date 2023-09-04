Ref Watch LIVE! Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher analyses the weekend's big decisions

'A really poor decision by the VAR'INCIDENT: Nathan Ake scores a header to put Manchester City 2-1 up against Fulham, but team-mate Manuel Akanji is stood in an offside position and has to jump out of the way of the ball. Should the goal have been disallowed?DERMOT SAYS: I was watching this game live and when it went in, I immediately turned to the person next to me and said, 'This could be given as offside'. I saw one replay and I didn't need to see any more. He's offside. He's clearly in front of the goalkeeper and clearly goes to play the ball. It's a really poor decision by the VAR.I feel for the referee and the assistant. Michael Oliver is on the edge of the box and has a lot of players between him, he can't be 100 per cent sure. The assistant can tell he's in an offside position which is an offence in itself, but he doesn't know if Akanji is in line with the goalkeeper. The angle from behind the goal - it's so obvious.