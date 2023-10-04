Europa League and Europa Conference League: Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton, Rangers and Aberdeen in action

Aris Limassol boss Aleksey Shpilevsky believes Michael Beale’s departure from Rangers could make the Light Blues more of a danger in their Europa League clash on Thursday night.The Light Blues travelled to Cyprus with former Ibrox midfielder Steven Davis in interim charge after Beale was dismissed following the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday, which left them trailing Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by seven points after seven games and with the fans in uproar.However, Shpilevsky looked at the Light Blues situation in his own way, saying: “Every team has issues. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, they all have issues if you look.“But those issues can bring the team closer together and also, some players who haven’t had game time have a new chance and the new coach tries to bring the character and energy back.“So it is always dangerous to play the first game after the coach changes. I don’t think they have problems.“We are looking forward to this game against an amazing team, 18 months ago they were in the Europa League final and 70 per cent of the squad is still there.“It is a big opponent, strong opponent, typical Scottish/English style but we will not sit back and wait on God’s help, we will be aggressive and offensive, it is a chance to show how hungry we are. This is what we worked for.”