Euro 2028: What will England's starting XI look like when the Home Nations and Ireland host the European Championships?

It's coming home! England will join the other Home Nations and Ireland in hosting Euro 2028, and what a summer it will be.So let's have a bit of fun, shall we? Who will be running out for the Three Lions on home soil in four and a half years time?It's a tough one to predict, we know. There's probably a 15-year-old out there who we haven't even heard of yet who could be the next big thing.But will the likes of Reece James and Declan Rice still be playing for England by then? Is there a player in your club's youth set-up who is destined for the top? Let us know in the comments section above.To help you, here are the current England players who will be aged 32 and under come the start of Euro 2028:Goalkeeper: Aaron RamsdaleDefenders: Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Ben WhiteMidfielders: Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor GallagherForwards: Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, James Maddison, Jarrod Bowen, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Ebere Eze