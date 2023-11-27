Ref Watch: Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher assesses the talking points from the weekend's games

Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher discusses PL weekendRef Watch returns with former PL referee Dermot GallagherDermot on Man City disallowed goal: Just enough for it to be a foulCarlos on Gil: 'Not enough there for a Spurs penalty or red card'Martial incident: 'There's nothing else you can give but a penalty'Dunk's red card at Forest: 'He has gone a little bit too far'James's two yellows at Newcastle: 'Unfortunately he had to go'Watch Ref Watch on Sky Sports News with a NOW passPremier League fixtures | Premier League tableWatch free Premier League highlights for freeGet Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App