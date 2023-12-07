Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!

Championship at 3pmCardiff 0-0 Millwall | Huddersfield 1-0 Bristol CityLeicester 1-0 Plymouth | Middlesbrough 0-1 IpswichNorwich 0-0 Preston | QPR 1-0 HullRotherham 0-1 Swansea | Stoke City 0-0 Sheff Wed Watford 0-0 Southampton Scores, tables & moreREPORTS & FREE HIGHLIGHTS - FT: Sunderland 2-1 West Brom | FT: Blackburn 0-2 LeedsLeague One scores | League Two scores | Postponed gamesFREE HIGHLIGHTS: Championship | League One | League Two Get Sky Sports | Bet with Sky Bet | Watch Soccer Sat on SSNLIVE TABLES: Championship | League One | League TwoSubscribe & listen to the Championship Predictions podcast