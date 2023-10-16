Man Utd ownership: Key questions answered about Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will pay £1.3bn for 25 per cent of Manchester United after Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the bidding process.Ratcliffe and his company INEOS are expected to run Manchester United's football operations as part of the deal to purchase 25 per cent, which could be the first step in a phased takeover.So does this mean the Glazers are staying for now? Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol answered your questions this afternoon. Scroll through this page for all the information you need to know...