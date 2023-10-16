Man Utd ownership: Key questions answered about Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim withdrawal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will pay £1.3bn for 25 per cent of Manchester United after Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the bidding process.Ratcliffe and his company INEOS are expected to run Manchester United's football operations as part of the deal to purchase 25 per cent, which could be the first step in a phased takeover.So does this mean the Glazers are staying for now? Using the comment box at the top of this page, send us your questions and Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol will answer them throughout the afternoon...