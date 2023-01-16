What needs to be changed at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's comments? Have your say...

What should change at Anfield?Give us your thoughts below on what needs to happen at Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp admitted changes are probably afoot at Anfield this summer. Speaking on Monday, he said: "I will be here for as long as I am wanted. If no one tells me to go, I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. "We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now."Klopp poured cold water on the idea of Liverpool signing new players in January - but is that where things need some freshening up? Or does the buck stop with the manager? Or is something else to blame?! Vote below...