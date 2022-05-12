Scottish Premiership LIVE! Celtic vs Motherwell live on Sky, plus Rangers in action

Scottish Premiership LIVE!Half time: Celtic 5-0 Motherwell - live on Sky SportsGiakoumakis bicycle kick makes it five (68)Jota adds a fourth after half-time to get the party going (59)Kyogo double and Turnbull's solo goal put Celtic three up at HTStream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky SportsCeltic champions again: Essential reading | Celtic to lift trophy after FTLatest score: Hearts 1-2 Rangers | Lowry and Itten complete comebackLatest score: Ross County 0-0 Dundee UnitedDownload the Sky Sports App | Bet with Sky Bet