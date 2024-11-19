 Skip to content

SJA British Sports Awards 2024: Sportsman, Sportswoman and Team of the Year announced live on Sky Sports

Sportsman, Sportswoman and Team of the Year will be announced live on Sky Sports on Wednesday; history of Sports Journalists' Association British Sports Awards stretches back 75 years; watch on Sky Sports News, including interviews with star names

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW

Football

Get Sky Cinema