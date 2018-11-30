Liverpool vs Everton preview: Toffees aim to end Anfield hoodoo

Liverpool vs Everton is live on Sky Sports from 4pm on Sunday

Everton will be aiming to win at Anfield for the first time since 1999 when they face Liverpool in the final part of a Derby Day triple header on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Everton have a wretched record against their Merseyside rivals in recent years, but at least on this occasion they come into the fixture in good form.

They climbed to sixth place in the Premier League with victory over Cardiff in their last match, and manager Marco Silva wants to see more of the same from his side, who have won five of their previous seven league games.

Derby Day: Essential reading

Klopp: Best Everton I've faced

"What I want to see in our team is for us to be ourselves, nothing different to what we did in the big games we already played until now. I'm sure this is what our fans want to see, for us to be ourselves, to fight to achieve a result.

"I feel it's a special game for them as well but our fans want us to be the same team, playing to win the match, to be strong, to enjoy the moment and have the ambition to win."

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and start the weekend in second place.

1:32 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Everton have grown into a Champions League quality side under Marco Silva and says it will be his biggest test in a Merseyside derby Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Everton have grown into a Champions League quality side under Marco Silva and says it will be his biggest test in a Merseyside derby

However, they will be looking for a response after losing 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

"The best teams bounce back," said midfielder James Milner. "I think it's going to be a good game and the atmosphere will be good - that will help us.

"The derbies are always great games to play in. They are on an OK run as well so it's going to be tough. It's down to us to continue our league form and bounce back."

0:29 Everton's Jordan Pickford says the dressing room want to give fans something to smile about from their derby game against Liverpool Everton's Jordan Pickford says the dressing room want to give fans something to smile about from their derby game against Liverpool

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is suspended as he serves a one-match ban for his red card at Watford last weekend, while fellow midfielder Adam Lallana returned to training on Thursday.

Xherdan Shaqiri or Naby Keita are likely to come into the side while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return at right-back after being rested against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Everton have no fresh injury concerns. Ademola Lookman, who recovered from injury in time to appear as a substitute in last weekend's victory over Cardiff, could come into contention for a starting place.

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

Opta stats

This is the 232nd meeting between Liverpool and Everton in all competitions - the Reds are unbeaten in each of their last 17 matches against the Toffees (W8 D9).

This will be the 100th top-flight Merseyside derby played at Anfield - Liverpool have won 43 to Everton's 23, with 33 draws.

Liverpool's current run of 17 matches without defeat against Everton in all competitions is their longest ever unbeaten run against their rivals.

Although there have been more red cards awarded in this fixture than any other in Premier League history (21), there have only been two awarded in the last 16 meetings, both to Everton; Liverpool haven't received a red card in this fixture since February 2010.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their last 11 Premier League home games, conceding only against the league's lowest away scorers this season (Cardiff).

Marco Silva is looking to become the first Everton manager since Joe Royle in November 1994 to win his first Merseyside derby in the Premier League; no Everton manager has ever won their first league match against Liverpool at Anfield, stretching back to their first meeting in November 1894.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has never beaten Everton's Marco Silva in the Premier League in two previous meetings (W0 D1 L1) - Silva remains the only manager the German has faced more than once without winning in the competition.

Merson's prediction

Liverpool were all over the place against PSG, which shows you how good that front three is. It's a good back four at Liverpool now but they were in trouble.

I expect them to win though, I saw Everton at Chelsea a couple of weeks ago, they were solid but Chelsea were poor and still had three good chances and if they'd taken one they would have won the game.

I just can't see Liverpool not having those kind of chances and I think they'll take them. I don't think Everton will have a go at Liverpool, but if they defend for 95 minutes they're not going to keep a clean sheet.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Get Sky Sports Premier League to see a massive derby day. Find out more here.