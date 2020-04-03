Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle: Stan Collymore winner dents Premiership hopes for Toon after thriller

Stan Collymore's 92nd-minute winner put a dent in Newcastle's title hopes as they were beaten 4-3 by Liverpool in an Anfield thriller.

In a game sure to go down in history as one of the Premier League's greats, Collymore found space on the left in the second minute of injury time and from John Barnes' pass before beating Pavel Srnicek with a fine finish, leaving Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan slumped over the advertising hoardings in front of his dugout and his side still trailing Manchester United by three points in the race for the 1995/96 Premiership title.

Having come into the game on a run of just one win in five, Newcastle could not have wished for a worse start than Robbie Fowler's unmarked header from Collymore's cross to open the scoring inside two minutes, but in a lightning start they turned the game on its head through quickfire goals from Les Ferdinand and David Ginola inside 14 minutes.

Liverpool missed several chances to level before half-time but there was nothing missing from Fowler's second of the night, and his 28th in the Premiership this season as he equalised with a smart outside-of-the-boot finish.

Image: Liverpool's bench celebrate the winner as Kevin Keegan slumps on the advertising board

Newcastle restored their lead two minutes later when Faustino Asprilla caught David James well off his line, but Collymore again levelled up from Jason McAteer's pinpoint cross with 22 minutes to go.

There was still more drama ahead at Anfield however, and after several one-twos between Ian Rush and Barnes, the latter found Collymore unmarked to score a dramatic winner and keep Liverpool's slim hopes of the title alive. Newcastle remain three points behind Manchester United with a game in hand, but have collected just four points from their last six games.

How Liverpool stole victory in classic

Both sides came into the game looking to put defeats behind them from their previous matches, but there was little sign of any lack in confidence on the evidence of the opening exchanges.

Given Fowler's electric form throughout the season, it was unwise for Newcastle's defence to leave him totally unmarked from Collymore's cross to nod into the ground and beyond Srnicek with the first chance of the game.

Image: Stan Collymore scores the winner at Anfield

But they soon made amends. Asprilla's tricky feet took him inside Neil Ruddock with ease, and when Ferdinand was found in the middle, he turned exquisitely before beating James with a powerful effort which perhaps he should have done better with.

Ginola then stunned Anfield as he ran through off the left and beat an onrushing James with a cool finish from 20 yards, to silence The Kop as Newcastle, as it stood, moved level with United at the top of the table.

It would be back in full voice as first Fowler and then Steve McManaman went close, but not close enough to level the scores before half-time.

Image: Newcastle had led twice at Anfield

The second period was just nine minutes old when Fowler did find a breakthrough with his second of the evening from McManaman's smart set-up, another example of a combination which may provide hope for Terry Venables' England side ahead of Euro 96 this summer.

The relief around Anfield was still palpable when it was burst. Lee, who should have doubled Newcastle's lead before Fowler's leveller, played Asprilla through and with the Liverpool back three waiting for an offside flag, he beat James, who was already out of his area on the charge, from nearly 30 yards.

Newcastle could have put the game to bed had Ginola found Les Ferdinand in a great position to score a fourth of the night, and any fears Keegan had about his side holding on would soon be realised.

Image: Newcastle players look dejected after Collymore's winner

Collymore's first of the night soon followed as he turned in McAteer's excellent low delivery from deep on the right flank, before Newcastle missed yet another chance as James denied Ferdinand in a one-on-one.

Was that it for the drama? It appeared that way until deep into added time substitute Rush and Barnes played a number of one-twos on the edge of the Newcastle box. There appeared little danger with plenty back for the visitors, but none had picked up Collymore's run off the left flank, and when Barnes stroked the ball through to him, he rifled it past Srnicek to give an exhilarating game a fitting finale.

Man of the match - Steve McManaman

McManaman may not have got on the scoresheet but he created the most chances (5) of anyone on the pitch, completed the most passes in the opposition half of any player (48) and the second-highest number of dribbles (12).

He also played his part in Liverpool's equaliser to bring the game back to 2-2, continuing his superb form creating goals this season.