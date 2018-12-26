Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle: Mohamed Salah scores and assists as Reds go six points clear at top

Mohamed Salah scored one and made another as Liverpool moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Newcastle at Anfield on Boxing Day.

Dejan Lovren's stunning 11th-minute half-volley gave Liverpool a half-time lead with one of the few first-half chances created against a stubborn Newcastle defence.

But after half-time the hosts turned their dominance into more goals, with Salah converting a penalty he won after Paul Dummett was harshly judged to have brought him to ground (48).

Xherdan Shaqiri put the result beyond doubt by slotting home Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross 11 minutes from time, and then, seconds after title rivals Manchester City had fallen behind in their game at Leicester, Fabinho headed in Salah's corner (85) to put Liverpool in firm control of the race for the Premier League trophy.

More to follow...