Full Time

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers. Sky Bet Championship.

Kenilworth Road Attendance 10,073.

Luton Town 1

  • C Jerome (37th minute)

Queens Park Rangers 2

  • A Gray (55th minute pen)
  • R Dickie (83rd minute)

Match ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

Hand ball by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).

Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Moses Odubajo is caught offside.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Chris Willock is caught offside.

Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henri Lansbury (Luton Town).

Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers).

Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 2. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Kal Naismith.

Substitution, Luton Town. Robert Snodgrass replaces Jordan Clark.

Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Chris Willock replaces Andre Gray.

Attempt missed. Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Cameron Jerome.

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Luke Amos replaces Jeff Hendrick.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

Foul by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers).

Reece Burke (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.

Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James Bree.

Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Bree with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sam Field.

Offside, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Ilias Chair.

Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Queens Park Rangers. Andre Gray draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Kal Naismith (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Attempt blocked. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

Allan Campbell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.

Second Half begins Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

First Half ends, Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Field.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James Bree.

Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan Campbell.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan Campbell.

Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Offside, Luton Town. Kal Naismith tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution, Luton Town. Henri Lansbury replaces Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu because of an injury.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Clark.

Attempt saved. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kal Naismith.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.