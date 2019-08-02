Luton 3-3 Middlesbrough: Jonathan Woodgate's Boro held in thriller

James Collins celebrates scoring for Luton against Middlesbrough

Luton and Middlesbrough started the season with a hard-fought point apiece after a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Championship curtain-raiser at Kenilworth Road.

Boro forward Ashley Fletcher scored the first goal of Jonathan Woodgate's reign with an early header (7), though a stunning volley from Sonny Bradley (17) and a debut goal from Martin Cranie (24) put last season's League One champions on top.

Hatters goalkeeper Simon Sluga's glaring error allowed Britt Assombalonga to get off the mark before the break (38), with Lewis Wing curling home a sumptuous effort to settle the nerves of the visitors (68).

Player ratings Luton: Sluga (6), Cranie (7), Bradley (8), Pearson (7), Potts (7), Tunnicliffe (6), Mpanzu (7), Shinnie (6), Lee (6), Collins (8), McManaman (6)



Subs: Butterfield (5), Cornick (6), Moncur (5)



Middlesbrough: Randolph (6), Howson (6), Ayala (7), Shotton (6), Coulson (7), McNair (7), Clayton (6), Wing (8), Johnson (7), Fletcher (7), Assombalonga (7)



Subs: Browne (5), Saville (n/a)



Man of the match James Collins

As the breathless encounter continued, Assombalonga blazed a penalty over the bar, but with five minutes to go, James Collins coolly tucked home to preserve Luton's home record that stretches all the way back to March 2018.

How Luton impressed on their second-tier return

Life after Tony Pulis got off to a dream start inside 10 minutes; Marvin Johnson's initial corner was cleared, but the winger expertly lifted the ball into the six-yard box and Fletcher glanced home at the second attempt.

The face of Woodgate instantly lit up, yet his jaw - along with just about everyone watching - hit the floor when Bradley chested down a defensive header and crashed in a stunning volley in return.

Full-back Cranie turned the game on its head with a close-range header as the pulsating first half flew by, before the Hatters' record signing Sluga, allowed Assombalonga - Boro's top scorer two seasons running - to squeeze an effort through his palms at the near post.

Around the hour mark, momentum began to sway towards the visitors. Dan Potts was denied a penalty after jostling with Wing, who quietened the home crowd when he intercepted a Jonny Howson cutback and thumped home a Beckham-esque strike.

Team news As Luton find themselves in the second tier after a 12-year absence, Graeme Jones handed out four debuts: Simon Sluga started in goal, with fellow summer signings Martin Cranie, Callum McManaman and Ryan Tunnicliffe joining him.



Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate made three new signings this summer, but none of them made his starting XI on Friday.



It was a familiar looking side, though new recruits Marc Bola and Marcus Browne were both named on the bench. Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Tomas Meijas misses out, while Hayden Coulson was handed his league debut at left-back.

The visitors were awarded a penalty when Cranie was adjudged to have brought down Boro left-back Hayden Coulson, but Assombalonga squandered the chance to settle the tie when he swaggered forward and fired over the bar from 12 yards.

There was a cup-tie feel about the final period of the game and it was inevitably set-up for Graeme Jones' men to upset the applecart late on, which they did when last season's top scorer James Collins pounced to tuck into the bottom corner after Potts' deflected effort ricocheted into his path.

Man of the match - James Collins

Deployed on the wing in Luton's first game back in the Championship since 2007, Collins' ability to step up a level had been called into question over the summer. However, he answered his critics in style with an energetic performance in the opener capped with a late strike to seal a more-than-deserved point.

🍾@LutonTown's James Collins is Man of the Match



1⃣ goal - scored on @SkyBetChamp debut

2⃣ shots on target - joint most in game

4⃣6⃣ goals in 9⃣4⃣ apps for @LutonTown pic.twitter.com/PnyXjnDvYm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 2, 2019

What's next?

Luton travel to south Wales to take on Neil Warnock's Cardiff next Saturday afternoon, while Middlesbrough host Brentford at the Riverside Stadium. Both games get underway at 3pm.