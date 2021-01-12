Luton Town 0-2 QPR: Charlie Austin strikes on Hoops return

Charlie Austin scored on his second debut for QPR as they ended their 10-game winless run in commanding fashion with a 2-0 victory at Luton.

Bright Osayi-Samuel set off on a powerful early run to unleash a cross-shot that forced keeper Simon Sluga to parry.

Visiting stopper Seny Dieng then needed to be alert to prevent an own goal after Harry Cornick's cross cannoned goalwards via defender Geoff Cameron's outstretched foot.

James Collins lashed over after James Bree headed a cross into his path, while Austin drove a low shot at Sluga from 20 yards out in his first sighter since returning on loan from West Brom.

Image: Charlie Austin (L) scored on his return to QPR

Austin had another attempt moments later, his glancing header collected by Sluga at his near post after an inviting ball in from Todd Kane.

It could have been 1-0 on the half hour as Lyndon Dykes was sent through on goal but, with his touch taking him away from the target, a low attempt was deflected by the legs of Sluga.

The Hatters finally registered an effort on target when Dan Potts' right-footed attempt was easy for Dieng, Kane then dragging a volley across goal for the away side.

Rangers took the lead they deserved in the 38th minute though, as Austin got the goal he had been threatening. A left-wing corner was flicked on by Cameron and the striker nodded home from a few yards out.

Luton improved in the second period, but crucially wasted their best opportunity just moments after the whistle.

A fortunate rebound saw top scorer Collins go clean through on goal, only to slice horribly wide on his left foot.

Potts fired ambitiously over the top from distance, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shanked woefully into the stands from 20 yards out as Town's shooting boots deserted them.

Kane's blast was off target for Rangers, who might have had a second if Ilias Chair had mustered the power to beat Sluga.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was inches away from an equaliser when his curler from the edge of the box hit the frame of the goal on its way behind.

QPR defender Rob Dickie could have made the game safe, thumping his header over from another penetrating corner.

Dewsbury-Hall's low curler was well stopped by Dieng, before Rangers made the points safe with a minute to go.

Mark Warburton's side fashioned a two-on-one break, with Albert Adomah picking out fellow substitute Macauley Bonne to comfortably side-foot into the bottom corner.

What the managers said…

Luton’s Nathan Jones: “It’s really disappointing, we started really well, front-footed, then for the rest of the first half we were really passive. We dropped right off, allowed them to do what they wanted with the football, no aggression, no pressure on the ball and that‘s been absolutely the polar opposite of how we’ve been here, and that’s been the really disappointing thing.

“Second half we came out, we wanted to step on to them, we went back to the original gameplan, and we did. We had a glorious chase straight away, we had a lot of opportunities in and around their box, without having the quality to punish them. Then we were hit by a sucker punch when we were chasing, but it’s really disappointing as this was a game we felt was a real opportunity.”

QPR’s Mark Warburton: “Whenever you bring in an experienced pro like Charlie it always lifts the squad. The way he communicated to Lyndon (Dykes), the early partnership developed immediately and he just talked his way through the game. He’ll help all the players undoubtedly, but it’s a tough league and we’ve got to get him fit. His quality shone tonight early on and to get 60 minutes out of him is really pleasing.

“It’s three points, it’s a tough place to come Luton, they’re very good at home. They score goals freely, they’ve put good teams to the sword here, so we knew what we would face, but I thought we were very good in the first half. We controlled it, got the goal, but in truth should have had two or three more. Second half, they’re going to commit bodies forward, but we dropped off a little bit too deep and were on the back foot but were always going to break on the transition late in the game.