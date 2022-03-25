Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland: International preview, team news, stats, kick-off time and how to follow

      Jonny Evans will be available for the Luxembourg trip having not been named in Northern Ireland's original 25-man squad; watch Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday; kick-off 7.15pm

      Wednesday 23 March 2022 16:39, UK

      Ian Baraclough&#39;s Northern Ireland squad is depleted
      Image: Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland squad is depleted

      Paddy McNair, Conor Bradley and Bailey Peacock-Farrell have been ruled out of Northern Ireland's friendly against Luxembourg on Friday.

      McNair will not make the trip this week after suffering a foot injury in Middlesbrough's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

      The versatile 26-year-old joined up with Ian Baraclough's squad in Belfast but will remain behind to continue treatment, with a chance he returns for next Tuesday's home match against Hungary.

      Luxembourg
      Northern Ireland

      Friday 25th March 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

      Liverpool right-back Bradley is yet to join up with the squad having remained on Merseyside for assessment on a knee problem.

      Similarly, goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell, who is at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Burnley, is yet to join up with the squad and will miss the Luxembourg trip, although the 25-year-old should come into contention for the Hungary match.

      It is understood that Peacock-Farrell is not injured and will be available for the Owls' League One match against Cheltenham on Saturday before joining Baraclough's squad. Conor Hazard and Luke Southwood are the other goalkeepers available for Northern Ireland.

      Baraclough's options were boosted on Monday with news that Leicester defender Jonny Evans will be available for the Luxembourg trip, having not been named in the original 25-man squad.

      Evans, 34, has been battling a long-term foot injury but after managing 25 minutes of Leicester's 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday, he will make the trip to Luxembourg.

      However, Evans will not be available for the Hungary match as he manages his return to action.

      How to follow

      Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland
      Image: Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland is live on Sky Sports

      Watch Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday from 7pm; kick-off 7.15pm. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      • Northern Ireland won their last game against Luxembourg back in September 2019, winning 1-0 in a friendly thanks to an own goal from Kevin Malget.
      • Luxembourg have hosted Northern Ireland twice previously, losing 3-1 in a friendly in February 2000 but winning 3-2 in their most recent home game in September 2013 in a World Cup qualifier.
      • Northern Ireland have kept four clean sheets in their last six matches (W2 D2 L2), one more than in their previous 19 games combined. They are looking to keep three in a row for the first time since a run of five between March and September 2017.
      • Luxembourg have won just two of their last 10 matches (D1 L7), losing their most recent game 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland last November.
      • Northern Ireland have lost just four of their last 19 friendly matches (W10 D5), winning their most recent friendly match last September away at Estonia, a 1-0 win.
      • Northern Ireland have won just five of their last 25 games in all competitions (D7 L13), although four of those wins have come away from home.
      • In Gerson Rodrigues' last nine Luxembourg appearances, they have scored eight goals in total - Rodrigues has scored five and assisted two of those goals.
      • Northern Ireland's players have only scored one goal between them in their last 465 minutes of play in international football, a Conor Washington goal against Bulgaria last October. Their only other goal in this time was a Benas Satkus own goal for Lithuania last November.
