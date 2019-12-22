Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: Champions fight back to flatten Foxes

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Match highlights as Manchester City beat Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Match highlights as Manchester City beat Leicester in the Premier League

Manchester City came from behind to end Leicester's nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday Night Football.

The champions looked set to lose more ground in the title race when Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot form with a stunning lofted finish on the breakaway - his 16th Premier League goal of the season - midway through the first half.

But City produced the response of champions as former Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez's deflected strike and an Ilkay Gundogan penalty saw them rally to claim the lead before the break.

The inspired Kevin De Bruyne then crossed for Gabriel Jesus to score his first league goal at the Etihad since January as Pep Guardiola's side sealed a fourth consecutive victory to move to within a point of second-placed Leicester and 11 behind leaders Liverpool.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Otamendi (6), Fernandinho (6), Mendy (6), Gundogan (7), Bernardo (6), De Bruyne (8), Mahrez (7), Sterling (6), Jesus (7).



Subs: Rodri (5), Aguero (n/a), Foden (n/a).



Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Ricardo (5), Evans (6), Soyuncu (6), Chilwell (6), Ndidi (6), Tielemans (5), Maddison (5), Perez (5), Barnes (6), Vardy (7).



Subs: Gray (5), Albrighton (5), Praet (5).



Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne

How City fought back to flatten Foxes

Ilkay Gundogan completed Man City's first-half turnaround against Leicester from the penalty spot

Leicester arrived in Manchester looking to end City's hopes of mounting the main challenge to leaders Liverpool, but the champions were in no mood to relinquish that right.

City dominated for the first quarter and would have taken a deserved lead had De Bruyne's thumping effort not cannoned off the base of the post on 14 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne rattled the frame of the Leicester goal with a thunderous first-half effort

Team news Pep Guardiola made two changes following Man City’s win at Arsenal. Phil Foden and Rodri dropped out as Bernardo Silva and former Foxes forward Riyad Mahrez returned.

Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez were recalled as Brendan Rodgers made two changes following Leicester’s 1-1 draw with Norwich.

When City hit the target, they found Kasper Schmeichel in inspired form, his stunning reflex save to deny Jesus the pick of his stops as the hosts peppered the Leicester goal.

Leicester finally came alive on the counter on 20 minutes as Harvey Barnes went within inches of converting Vardy's cross after he outpaced Nicolas Otamendi, and a reversal of roles two minutes later produced the breakthrough.

Jamie Vardy's sensational lofted finish put Leicester in front midway through the first half

Barnes slipped a delicious ball with the outside of his boot around Fernandinho, Vardy gathered and drove towards goal where he produced a sumptuous finish over Ederson, who had already committed to going to ground.

It was Vardy's 17th goal in all competitions this season and his 26th in the league since March - the joint-highest tally across Europe's top five divisions in that time - but it only secured Leicester the lead for six minutes as Mahrez was rewarded for an industrious opening half hour, his low shot deflecting in off Caglar Soyuncu and past the wrongfooted Schmeichel.

Riyad Mahrez wheels away in celebration after his deflected strike drew Man City level

Having recovered from the early setback, City quickly re-established control and took the lead. Referee Mike Dean pointed straight to the spot after Ricardo Pereira's clumsy foul on Raheem Sterling and, after VAR ratified the decision, Gundogan coolly converted a penalty past Schmeichel.

The steady stream of Manchester City chances continued in the second period as Mahrez volleyed wide and Jesus was denied by a last-gasp Jonny Evans block, but their failure to extend their one-goal lead left them susceptible to Leicester's threat on the counter.

Harvey Barnes spurned Leicester's best chance of the second half

And they so nearly paid the price on the hour as Vardy raced clear down the right and unselfishly squared for Barnes, but the winger fluffed his lines from six yards before being clattered by Ederson and sustaining an injury that would end his game.

Schmeichel continued to keep City at bay with a string of saves but the pressure finally told on 69 minutes as De Bruyne glided past Soyuncu and delivered a pin-point ball across goal for Jesus to end his drought at home and put the stamp on another imperious Manchester City performance.

12 - Gabriel Jesus has netted his first goal in 12 home games for Manchester City in all competitions, since scoring against Schalke in March. Each of his last 14 goals for the club before today had been scored away from the Etihad. Redeemer. pic.twitter.com/o3gUePSQxu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2019

'City the main challengers to Liverpool'

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp…

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with team-mates after scoring Man City's third goal

"If there were to be a miracle and Liverpool were to lose the title, I still think it would only come from Manchester City. They showed the quality that they've got, and they were by far and away the best side both in and out of possession. We talked about them getting countered, but they handled every situation so well. These City players are winners."

Man of the Match - Kevin De Bruyne

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne became the first player to register double figures for assists before Christmas in a single Premier League campaign since Mesut Özil in 2015-16 (15).

What the managers said…

5:00 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed by the relentlessness of his side in their 3-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed by the relentlessness of his side in their 3-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "The most difficult thing in football is to play simply, that is what we did today. I am delighted with the way we played. Kevin De Bruyne was incredible. He has always been incredible since we've been together. His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player."

3:09 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers claimed their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League was a Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers claimed their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League was a

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "In the first half we weren't good at all. It actually shows how well we've done to be where we are. Against that level of opponent it was a good lesson for us. No complaints about the result from me. We were a little more like ourselves in the second half, but it showed there's a long way to go for this group of young players."

Stats: City show their strength

Manchester City have won 250 Premier League games in the 2010s, becoming just the second side to win as many as 250 top-flight games over a whole decade (Man Utd 255 in 2000s).

Leicester conceded 3+ goals in a Premier League game for the first time since February (1-4 vs Crystal Palace). The Foxes hadn't conceded more than twice in any of their last 28 Premier League games before today.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne became the first player to register double figures for assists before Christmas in a single Premier League campaign since Mesut Özil in 2015-16 (15).

Since his Premier League debut in March 2012, Man City's Raheem Sterling has won more penalties than any other player in the competition (17).

What's next?

Manchester City travel to Wolves on December 27 at 7.45pm, while Leicester host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day at 8pm.