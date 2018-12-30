Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: Paul Pogba scores twice to maintain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning run

By Gerard Brand at Old Trafford

Man-of-the-match Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United beat Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford to maintain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100 per cent start as caretaker manager.

Pogba had United ahead on five minutes, finishing off from close range after magnificent skill by Marcus Rashford, and he added a second on 33 minutes, heading home a wicked Ander Herrera cross ahead of Asmir Begovic.

Rashford got in on the act with a deft touch on the stretch from Anthony Martial's brilliant lofted pass (45), but United failed to keep a clean sheet for the eighth straight game as Nathan Ake's header made it 3-1 (45+2).

Marcus Rashford turns away from goal in celebration after scoring Manchester United's third goal

Romelu Lukaku scored two minutes after being introduced (72), converting Pogba's lifted pass, but Eric Bailly was dismissed for a rash challenge on Ryan Fraser (79).

The result means United are now eight points off fourth place in the Premier League following their third straight win under Solskjaer, while Bournemouth are 12th.

Full report to follow

What's next?

Manchester United now go to Newcastle on Wednesday night at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Bournemouth host Watford on the same evening at 7.45pm.