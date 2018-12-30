Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: Paul Pogba scores twice to maintain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning run
Highlights and report as United make it 12 goals in three games under Solskjaer
By Gerard Brand at Old Trafford
Last Updated: 30/12/18 6:32pm
Man-of-the-match Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United beat Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford to maintain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100 per cent start as caretaker manager.
Pogba had United ahead on five minutes, finishing off from close range after magnificent skill by Marcus Rashford, and he added a second on 33 minutes, heading home a wicked Ander Herrera cross ahead of Asmir Begovic.
Rashford got in on the act with a deft touch on the stretch from Anthony Martial's brilliant lofted pass (45), but United failed to keep a clean sheet for the eighth straight game as Nathan Ake's header made it 3-1 (45+2).
Romelu Lukaku scored two minutes after being introduced (72), converting Pogba's lifted pass, but Eric Bailly was dismissed for a rash challenge on Ryan Fraser (79).
The result means United are now eight points off fourth place in the Premier League following their third straight win under Solskjaer, while Bournemouth are 12th.
Full report to follow
What's next?
Manchester United now go to Newcastle on Wednesday night at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Bournemouth host Watford on the same evening at 7.45pm.