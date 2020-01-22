Manchester United 0-2 Burnley: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side falter again after Jay Rodriguez stunner

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Manchester United in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Burnley plunged more misery on Manchester United as they beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 2-0 to claim their first win at Old Trafford for 58 years.

United could have moved to within three points of Chelsea in fourth with a win but Chris Wood (39) and a stunning effort from Jay Rodriguez (56) further dented their hopes of climbing the league.

For United, it was a similar story as they enjoyed over 70 per cent possession, a huge amount of territory but had absolutely no end-product with Nick Pope in the Burnley goal untested for large parts.

The home fans that remained at full-time, which wasn't many, voiced their frustration at the final whistle as Burnley moved seven points clear of the drop zone after taking maximum points from their last two games.

Player Ratings Manchester United: De Gea (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Jones (6), Maguire (5), Williams (6), Fred (6), Matic (5), James (5), Pereira (5), Mata (6), Martial (5)



Subs: Greenwood (7), Lingard (5), Shaw (6)



Burnley: Pope (8), Tarkowski (8), Mee (8), Taylor (8), Lowton (7), Westwood (7), Cork (7), McNeil (7), Hendrick (7), Wood (8), Rodriguez (8)



Subs: N/A



Man of the match: Ben Mee

How Man Utd hit fresh low

Old Trafford had been a place of comfort for Untied this season with only Crystal Palace leaving with maximum points and just 25 days after United won 2-0 at Turf Moor, there was a confidence about the hosts in the early stages.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was providing good width but both Juan Mata and the lacklustre Anthony Martial couldn't profit from his service when fluffing their lines from close range.

Dan James rose highest to meet another ball from the right-back that drew action from Pope before Charlie Taylor produced an epic last-ditch tackle to thwart a dithering Martial.

Burnley rode that storm and did what they do best, punish the opposition from set-pieces.

The goal came on 39 minutes as United fell to pieces from under a direct free-kick into their area. Nemanja Matic lost out to Ben Mee and his flick was seized upon by Wood, who reacted quicker than Harry Maguire and smacked a quality first-time finish into the top corner.

Mason Greenwood was called from the bench at the break as Solskjaer looked for some spark.

The youngster did show some skilful touches but everything United tried was read perfectly by an expertly-drilled Burnley defensive unit.

Team news Victor Lindelof was suffering with an illness so Phil Jones came in for his second Premier League start of the season. In his only other start this season he was replaced at half time in the draw with Sheffield United. It was one of two changes for United as Juan Mata replaced Luke Shaw with Brandan Williams dropping back to left back.



Sean Dyche remained without Ashley Barnes and made one change from the 2-1 win over Leicester with Matt Lowton replacing Phil Bardsley.

With United fumbling around in the final third, Rodriguez showed how Solskjaer's team how it should be done with a quite sumptuous goal to make it 2-0.

Rodriguez played a one-two with Wood and smacked an unstoppable rising drive that was too hot for David de Gea as the ball rocketed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Mata sent a free-kick over after the crossbar after a stunning piece of skill from Greenwood drew a foul of Taylor before Martial tested Pope with a couple of tame efforts as the time ran out.

A comeback never even came close to materialising and the home fans knew it.

Manchester United have hit a new low.

12 - Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was made permanent manager in March, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (12) than they have won (11). Nosedive. pic.twitter.com/GPaIthW5DU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2020

The words of ex Spurs manager Keith Burkinshaw in 1984 sum up the state of Manchester United now: “There used to be a football club over there” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 22, 2020

After making two uncharacteristic errors against Leicester on Sunday where his team-mates bailed him out, the Burnley skipper had a point to prove from the first whistle. Martial was marked out of the game by the former Manchester City youngster, who was in his element defending his box like his life depended on it. He made a match-high nine clearances as United's unimaginative attack were repelled with ease while his influence in attack also came to the fore when he won the flick on for Wood's all-important opening goal.

'United are miles away'

Alan McInally, speaking on Soccer Special, said:

"They finished well against Liverpool but though there was a shuffle at the back with Victor Lindelof ill, Man Utd never really got going. Burnley were excellent - stubborn as anything - but this is miles away for Man Utd. The January window has never been as big for them.

"They're relying on young players with no outstanding leader in the team to help them. They're missing Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, which is not helping. Harry Maguire is doing his best and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is different class but it's a huge job for Solskjaer. The Theatre of Dreams was empty at the end; it's never empty. The Bruno Fernandes signing is high priority now. The spark is just not there."

Opta stats - Slipping under Solskjaer?

Since Solskjaer was made permanent manager in March, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (12) than they have won (11).

Manchester United suffered consecutive Premier League defeats for only the second time under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, losing back to back games for the first time since April 2019.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has now beaten 27 of the 29 teams he has faced in the Premier League, failing only against Arsenal (9 games) and Sheffield United (1).

Wood's goal in the 39th minute was Burnley's first goal in the first half of a Premier League game since November, when they scored twice against West Ham.

What's next?

United are back in action on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round where they'll be facing one of Tranmere or Watford, who play their replay on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Burnley take on Norwich at Turf Moor on Saturday with a place in the fifth round up for grabs.