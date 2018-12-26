Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield: Paul Pogba double earns home side win

By Pete Hall at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba celebrates his second goal of the game

Paul Pogba scored a second-half double to earn Manchester United a 3-1 win over Huddersfield in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first home game as interim manager.

United were laboured early on but got their breakthrough in the 28th minute with Nemanja Matic stabbing home his first league goal since March to settle the nerves around Old Trafford.

Huddersfield pressed for a leveller in the second half, with Laurent Depoitre denied by a brilliant save from David de Gea, and that save proved decisive as Pogba stroked home United's second in the 64th minute, before making sure of the win 12 minutes from time from distance.

Mathias Jorgensen's 88th-minute goal was a mere consolation as Huddersfield slipped to a sixth successive defeat, while Solskjaer has now overseen back-to-back wins since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

