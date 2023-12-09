 Skip to content
Manchester City Women vs Aston Villa Women. Women's Super League.

City Football Academy.

Manchester City Women 2

  • L Hemp (61st minute, 65th minute)

Aston Villa Women 1

  • D Turner (7th minute)

Match ends, Manchester City Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1.
free_kick_won icon

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
free_kick_won icon

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ebony Salmon.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa Women).
yellow_card icon

Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ebony Salmon replaces Jordan Nobbs.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Lucy Parker replaces Rachel Corsie.
free_kick_won icon

Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
free_kick_won icon

Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).
free_kick_won icon

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
goal icon

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Aston Villa Women 1. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood following a corner.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jordan Nobbs.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Coombs.
free_kick_won icon

Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women).
goal icon

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Leila Ouahabi.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kerstin Casparij.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).
free_kick_won icon

Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
substitution icon

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij replaces Alanna Kennedy.
substitution icon

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Kirsty Hanson replaces Simone Magill.

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
yellow_card icon

Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
offside icon

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Daly is caught offside.
offside icon

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Daly is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).
free_kick_won icon

Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
free_kick_won icon

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.
corner icon

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
goal icon

Goal! Manchester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.