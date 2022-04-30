Manchester City Women vs Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Women's Super League.
City Football Academy.
Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Georgia Stanway is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.
Goal! Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a through ball.
Goal! Manchester City Women 6, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.
Goal! Manchester City Women 5, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayleigh Green with a cross.
Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Attempt saved. Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danielle Carter with a cross.
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Demi Stokes.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danielle Carter.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp tries a through ball, but Caroline Weir is caught offside.
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.