Manchester City Women vs Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Women's Super League.

City Football Academy.

Manchester City Women 7

  • K Shaw (3rd minute, 12th minute, 57th minute, 61st minute)
  • C Weir (16th minute)
  • A Greenwood (68th minute)
  • L Hemp (69th minute)

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2

  • I Kaagman (21st minute pen)
  • J Zigiotti Olme (45th minute)

Match ends, Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Megan Connolly.

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Lee Geum-Min.

Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Caroline Weir.

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Khadija Shaw.

Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Georgia Stanway is caught offside.

Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).

Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alanna Kennedy.

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Lauren Hemp.

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Aileen Whelan replaces Danielle Carter.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.

Goal! Manchester City Women 7, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a through ball.

Goal! Manchester City Women 6, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Chloe Kelly.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk replaces Victoria Williams.

Goal! Manchester City Women 5, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayleigh Green with a cross.

Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ellie Roebuck.

Attempt saved. Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.

Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danielle Carter with a cross.

Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).

Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

Attempt blocked. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danielle Carter.

Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

Offside, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp tries a through ball, but Caroline Weir is caught offside.

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.